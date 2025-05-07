ABC-7 at 4: Estrella del Paso to host Madres, Mariachis y Margaritas: A Mother’s Day Celebration

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)— Estrella del Paso will host a Mother's Day brunch celebration: Madres, Mariachis y Margaritas, taking place Saturday, May 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Marriott El Paso Grand Ballroom located at 1600 Airway Blvd, El Paso, TX 79925. Tickets are $50 per person; you can purchase them online: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/mothersdayfundraiser/event/madresmariachis/ . All proceeds from this event support Estrella del Paso's mission to empower immigrant families. Tickets and sponsorship packages are available now. For tickets and more information, please visit their website or contact us at development@estrella.org | 915-532-1042 / 915-298-7987.

