ABC-7 at 4: Show Me Reptile Show

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Show Me Reptile Show is making its debut with a two-day event happening May 24–25, 2025, at the El Paso Convention Center, located at 1 Civic Center Plaza, El Paso, TX 79901.

There will be dozens of vendors and expert breeders, reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, aquatics, and exotic plants along with supplies, enclosures, and feeders for critters. The event is designed to be family-friendly, with discounted admission for kids 12 & under.

Location: El Paso Convention Center

Address: 1 Civic Center Plaza, El Paso, TX 79901

Dates: Saturday, May 24 & Sunday, May 25, 2025.

Tickets and Info: Visit ShowMeReptileShow.com to purchase tickets.

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

