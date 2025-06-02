ABC-7 at 4: Project Bravo to host homeownership expo

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Project BRAVO's Housing Department has 2 HUD-certified housing counselors. Their main objective is to keep clients informed of programs and resources available throughout the community. The Homeownership Expo will feature local realtors, lenders, inspectors, insurance companies, and others involved in the homeownership process. It will also provide information about programs and incentives the community can use to help them become successful homeowners.

