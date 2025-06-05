ABC-7 at 4: Jazz Exchange Announces 2025 Summer Workshop
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Jazz Exchange announced the 2025 Summer Workshop on June 16–28, 2025, at Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas.
https://www.thejazzexchange.org/
