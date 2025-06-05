ABC-7 at 4: Jazz Exchange Announces 2025 Summer Workshop

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—The Jazz Exchange announced the 2025 Summer Workshop on June 16–28, 2025 , at Pebble Hills High School in El Paso, Texas.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.