ABC-7 AT 4: June is Elder Abuse Prevention Month, time to check on elderly friends and neighbors

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Adult Protective Services will host the “It Pays to Partner with APS” conference on Thursday, June 26th , from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center (Building A Board Room) 9050 Viscount . The session will explore topics such as elder exploitation, common scams targeting seniors, responding to dementia-related behaviors, and an introduction to APS.

