ABC-7 AT 4: June is Elder Abuse Prevention Month, time to check on elderly friends and neighbors

June is Elder Abuse Prevention Month, time to check on elderly friends and neighbors
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Adult Protective Services will host the “It Pays to Partner with APS” conference on Thursday, June 26th, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center (Building A Board Room) 9050 Viscount. The session will explore topics such as elder exploitation, common scams targeting seniors, responding to dementia-related behaviors, and an introduction to APS.