Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 AT 4: June is Elder Abuse Prevention Month, time to check on elderly friends and neighbors

By
Updated
today at 5:26 PM
Published 5:23 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Adult Protective Services will host the “It Pays to Partner with APS” conference on Thursday, June 26th, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center (Building A Board Room) 9050 Viscount. The session will explore topics such as elder exploitation, common scams targeting seniors, responding to dementia-related behaviors, and an introduction to APS.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content