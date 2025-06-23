Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: MCA Foundation to host  Border Health Innovation Summit 

KVIA
By
Published 9:45 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—On May 22, 2025, the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation will host the Border Health Innovation Summit.

Keynote Speaker:

This year’s keynote will feature an exclusive discussion by a distinguished military innovation and collaboration expert, Colonel Jarrod A. McGee (retd.) Colonel McGee is Chief Financial Officer of the Defense Health Network, Atlantic Region, overseeing financial operations and strategic planning across 13 military hospitals and clinics throughout the eastern U.S. and the Naval Hospital at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The conference will occur on August 21, 2025, in downtown El Paso, Texas.

Registration & Information

Tickets and full agenda details are available at https://www.mca-summit.com/.  

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content