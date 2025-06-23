ABC-7 at 4: MCA Foundation to host  Border Health Innovation Summit 

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—On May 22, 2025, the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation will host the Border Health Innovation Summit.

Keynote Speaker:

This year’s keynote will feature an exclusive discussion by a distinguished military innovation and collaboration expert, Colonel Jarrod A. McGee (retd.). Colonel McGee is Chief Financial Officer of the Defense Health Network, Atlantic Region, overseeing financial operations and strategic planning across 13 military hospitals and clinics throughout the eastern U.S. and the Naval Hospital at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The conference will occur on August 21, 2025, in downtown El Paso, Texas.

Registration & Information

Tickets and full agenda details are available at https://www.mca-summit.com/.