Show your support for El Paso toddler nominated for “Toddler of the Year” competition

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—Exciting news! An adorable toddler from El Paso has been nominated for "Toddler of the Year," and we’d love your help to make her the winner. Lucia is hoping to win a competition for most adorable toddler, with the winner taking home a $25,000 prize and the opportunity to star in a Hollywood Christmas Parade and visit the Peppa Pig theme park. Lucia is a proud member of the El Paso Football Club and loves attending the El Paso Locomotive games. She’s one of our smallest supporters, with the 8th notch.

