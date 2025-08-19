ABC-7 at 4: ReadyOne Abilities in Action

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- El Paso-based garment manufacturer Ready-One Industries specializes in a diverse range of products. Lincoln Smith, the ready-one vice president and chief operating officer, along with ready-one sewing machine operator David Fernandez, spoke about the benefits of the company.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.