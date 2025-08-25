Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: End of Summer Diaper "Blowout" Event!

Published 9:13 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) – Qualifying participants can receive free diapers, wipes, and access to resources such as childbirth classes, birth support, lactation, and parenting or pregnancy classes, while supplies last.

Last year, Guiding Star Southwest served over 280 families. To be eligible for no-cost benefits, participants must reside in Texas and be a parent or guardian of a child under 37 months old, a pregnant woman, a biological father, or an adoptive parent. Proof of eligibility may be required.

For more information or to sign up for services such as pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, or classes, please call 915-544-9600 or email herodrives@guidingstarsouthwest.org to get started.

