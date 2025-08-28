ABC-7 at 4: “Spot the Vape” Paso del Norte Health Foundation creates interactive game to educate the community
El Paso, TX ( KVIA-TV)- Audrey Garcia, Program Officer at Paso del Norte Health Foundation, and Kristen Ortega, Smokefree Project Coordinator at Action for Healthy Kids, join us on ABC-7 at 4 to discuss "Spot the Vape." This interactive game from Paso del Norte Health Foundation teaches parents, teachers, and community members how vaping devices often resemble everyday items, making them hard to spot. The activity raises awareness about deceptive tobacco marketing targeting youth and stresses prevention. Learn more at vapefreepdn.org.