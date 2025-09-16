ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Teen Crowned 2026 Teen United World

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) — Amaya Galberth, a student at Parkland High School, has captured international attention after being crowned Teen United World 2026. Representing Teen Texas United World, Amaya earned the title during the competition.

The multi-day event judged contestants in a range of categories, including a submitted photo, a personal interview, an activewear walk, an evening gown presentation, and an on-stage question. As a Teen United World ambassador, Amaya will serve as a global representative, representing Texas and the United States while advancing her mission of leadership and service.

For the first time, the 2026 Texas United World pageant will be held in El Paso on February 15 at the Starlight Event Center. Registration is open for young women across Texas to apply.