Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Teen Crowned 2026 Teen United World

amaya
1000033029
Ck4KTFNuYXBjaGF0LzEzLjUzLjAuNTUgKFNNLVM3MTFVOyBBbmRyb2lkIDE1I1M3MTFVU1FTNkRZRzEjMzU7IGd6aXApIFYvTVVTSFJPT00=
1000032995
1000033154
By
today at 5:32 PM
Published 5:30 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) — Amaya Galberth, a student at Parkland High School, has captured international attention after being crowned Teen United World 2026. Representing Teen Texas United World, Amaya earned the title during the competition.

The multi-day event judged contestants in a range of categories, including a submitted photo, a personal interview, an activewear walk, an evening gown presentation, and an on-stage question. As a Teen United World ambassador, Amaya will serve as a global representative, representing Texas and the United States while advancing her mission of leadership and service.

For the first time, the 2026 Texas United World pageant will be held in El Paso on February 15 at the Starlight Event Center. Registration is open for young women across Texas to apply.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.