ABC-7 at 4: Border AIDS Partnership hosts 80s Rewind Dining por Vida

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) — Border AIDS Partnership invites you to its annual fundraising event, Dining por Vida: 80s Rewind, on Friday, September 26 at 6:00 p.m. This year’s celebration will be held at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing, located at 1 Ardovino Drive, Sunland Park, NM 88063. Tickets are $100 per person and include dinner and a signature cocktail. For tickets, please visit epcf.org/BorderAIDS, or more information, email info@borderaidspartnership.org .

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.