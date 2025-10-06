ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to host Delta and Denim fundraiser event
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - Delta Sigma Theta sorority will hold its annual breast cancer program to recognize and celebrate breast cancer survivors.
What: El Paso Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Presents Delta and Denim: Faith, Fortitude, and Finding the Cure”
When: 18 OCT 2025, 11:00- 2:pm
Cost: $55.00
Location: Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, 11199 Sergeant E. Churchill St., Fort Bliss, TX 79916