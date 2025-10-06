 ABC-7 at 4: El Paso Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. to host Delta and Denim fundraiser event

What: El Paso Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Presents Delta and Denim: Faith, Fortitude, and Finding the Cure”

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - Delta Sigma Theta sorority will hold its annual breast cancer program to recognize and celebrate breast cancer survivors.

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.