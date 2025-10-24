TxDOT provides winter road preparations, important closures, and projects across El Paso

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The population of Texans age 65 and older is growing faster than any other age group in the state. According to TX Dot El Paso, age alone doesn't predict driving ability, but for most of us, age-related declines in physical and mental abilities can increase the risk of a crash. Lauren Macias-Cervantes, with TX Dot El Paso, joins us with more on this and other important topics.

Closures:

I-10 Widening West

Monday, October 27 through Friday, November 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound between Vinton and Transmountain left lane closed

Crews will be power washing and painting median barrier on I-10.

(48-Hour Weekend Closure)

Saturday, November 8 through Monday, November 10

5 a.m. to 5 a.m.

I-10 westbound at Mesa closed

I-10 eastbound at Redd

Detour: Westbound traffic will exit at Mesa and continue to North Desert through Mesa, Thorn, and Redd intersection and re-enter I-10 westbound after Redd.

Crews will be removing Portable Traffic Concrete Barrier, removing/replacing asphalt inlet patches with concrete on I-10 eastbound, placing final striping, installing Overhead Sign Bridge structure (full width across I-10), and opening I-10 westbound off-ramp between Mesa and Thorn.

I-10 Widening West 2

Monday, October 27 through Saturday, November 1

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 east- and westbound between Anthony and Nashua left lane closed

Crews will be conducting concrete placement for new pavement surface.

Artcraft

Monday, October 27 through Friday, October 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (as needed)

SH-178 (Artcraft) east- and westbound between New Mexico State Line and Doniphan alternate lane closures

Crews will be working on illumination and wall installations.

South Desert between Clarkstone and Blue Sky alternate lane closures

North Desert between Helen of Troy and Northern Pass alternate lane closures

Crews will be loading and unloading material and equipment.

Monday, October 27 through Friday, October 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 eastbound on-ramp before Artcraft closed

Crews will be working on drilled shaft placement.

Thursday, October 30

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Night)

I-10 eastbound at Redd off-ramp closed

Transmountain Exit to Redd closed

Crews will be installing temporary concrete barrier.

Continuous Closure Until further notice (Approx. 5 Months)

Monday, November 3 (Tentative Start Date)

I-10 eastbound on-ramp between Transmountain and Artcraft

Crews will be working on drill shaft foundation, column, and pier cap installation.

Continuous Closure Until further notice (Approx. 1 Month)

Monday, November 17 (Tentative Start Date)

Upper Valley east- and westbound 1-Lane configuration

Crews will be relocating sanitary sewer.

Borderland Expressway Phase 2

Full Weekend Closure

Saturday, October 25 through Monday, October 27

24/7, from 4 a.m. on 10/25/25 to 6 a.m. on 10/27/25

McCombs north- and southbound between US-54 and Stan Roberts closed

Local traffic will be allowed to access residential neighborhood, golf course, and El Paso Natural Gas station.

Detour: Traffic will be detoured using US-54, Martin Luther King, and Stan Roberts

Crews will be installing drainage structure.

Monday, October 27 through Friday, October 31

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (24/7 closure)

US-54 east- and westbound between Mesquite Hills and McCombs left lane closed

Crews will be working on paving detours.

Monday, October 27 through Friday, October 31

7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McCombs north- and southbound between US-54 and Stan Roberts alternate lane closure

Crews will be working on paving roadway.

Traffic Signal Improvements

Monday, October 27

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa at Doniphan east- and westbound crossing BNSF Railroad Tracks closed

Crews will be striping.

Tuesday, October 28 through Thursday, October 30

9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

Mesa at Doniphan eastbound crossing BNSF Railroad Tracks both sides closed

Crews will be striping.

Mesa Safety Lighting

Monday, October 27 through Friday, October 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mesa west- and eastbound between De Leon and Sunland Park left lane closed

Mesa west- and eastbound between De Leon and Thunderbird left lane closed

Mesa west- and eastbound between Mesa and Resler left lane closed

Crews will be working on lighting improvements.

.

Guardrail Repair

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, October 27

I-10 eastbound between Airway and Hawkins right lane and off-ramp at Hawkins closed

Tuesday, October 28

I-10 eastbound connecting ramp to US-54 northbound center lane at the split of US-54 southbound to I-110 closed

Wednesday, October 29

I-10 eastbound CD lanes between Mesa and connecting ramp to Loop 375 Border Highway eastbound center lane closed

Thursday, October 30

SH-20 (Mesa) southbound between Talbot and Spur 16 right lane closed

Friday, October 31

I-10 eastbound at Porfirio Diaz exit closed

Miscellaneous Concrete

Monday, October 27 through Friday, October 31

9 p.m. to 4 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound at Mesa (Exit 19A) off-ramp closed

Crews will be repairing concrete.

Spall Repair

Monday, October 27 through Thursday, October 30

9 p.m. to 6 a.m. (Nightly)

I-10 westbound between Viscount and Geronimo alternate lane closures

Crews will be repairing spall.

Maintenance

Monday, October 27 through Friday, October 31

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-85 (Paisano) southbound at Executive intersection right lane closed

Crews will be working on the drain.

Loop 375 between Tom Mays Park and Paseo Del Norte right lane closed

Crews will be working on erosion.

I-10 westbound between Hawkins and Airway two right lanes closed

Hawkins entrance ramp closed

Crews will be working on concrete barrier wall.

Copia northbound between Gateway West- and East right lane closed

Crews will be working on bridge.

Sunday, November 2

4 a.m. to 4 p.m.

US-54 North- and South Exit 21A closed

Gateway East at Copia entrance closed

Uva Pl, Mart St, and Radford St at Gateway East closed

Ramp N to I-10 East closed

Gateway North to I-10 East closed

Crews will be working on bridge joints.

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, October 27, to Thursday, October 30

Nightly, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Loop 375 main lanes northbound closure between Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry) and North Loop Drive

Crews working on grinding roadway concrete paving.

Monday, October 27, to Friday October 31

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 southbound left lane closure between Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry) and North Loop Drive

Crews working on painting center median concrete rail.

Saturday, November 1

9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Loop 375 main lanes alternating north- and southbound left lane closure between North Loop Drive and Zaragoza Road (Port of Entry).

Crews working on installing concrete rip rap, painting and cleaning.

I-10 Landscape & Aesthetic Project

Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31

Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Gateway West Boulevard left lane closure before Lee Trevino Drive

Gateway West Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure

Gateway East Boulevard at Zaragoza Road left turnaround lane closure

I-10 eastbound right lane and shoulder closure at Lee Trevino Drive

Crews will be placing concrete riprap, welding steel panels, placing concrete riprap and placing light fixtures.

Preventive Maintenance Project

Sunday, October 26 to Thursday, October 30

Nightly, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Spur 601 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between US 54 and Loop 375

FM 2316 (McRae Boulevard) alternating lane closures between US 62/180 and I-10

Loop 375 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza Road and US 85/I-10 JCT

US 85 (Paisano Drive) west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Stanton Street and Loop 375 JCT

SH 20 (Doniphan Drive) west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Mesa Street and Lindbergh Avenue

US 62 (Paisano Drive) west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Stanton Street and SH 20 (Alameda Avenue) JCT

Loop 375 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between Zaragoza Rd and US 85/IH 10 JCT

I-110 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between I-10 and Texas/Mexico Line

I-10 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between FM 1281 (Horizon Boulevard) and FM 793 (Fabens)

US 62 west- and eastbound alternating lane closures between 9 Miles East of CBP Checkpoint and 3 Miles West of RM 2317

US 67 north- and southbound alternating lane closures between US 67/US 90 JCT and Pecos/Brewster County Line

Crews will be performing mobile operations, multiple and alternating lane closures on replacing roadway pavement markings.

Montana Widening Project

Monday, October 27

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana East Frontage Road full closure at Saul Kleinfield Drive

Allow crews to work on traffic lights.

Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Montana Westbound Frontage Road alternating lane closures at Saul Kleinfeld Drive

Allow crews to work on traffic lights.

Wednesday, October 29 and Thursday, October 30

9 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Nightly)

Montana eastbound Frontage Road full closure between George Dieter Drive and Saul Kleinfield Drive

Crews will be working on traffic switch and removing low profile barriers. There will be local access for residents. Once crews are done, the Saul Kleinfeld intersection will be open including the bridge. The eastbound frontage road from George Dieter to Saul Kleinfeld will be in final configuration with three lanes. The eastbound frontage road from Saul Kleinfeld will taper from 3 to 2 to 1 lane.

FM 258 Safety Improvements Project

Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31

Daily, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Socorro Road eastbound right lane closure between Winn Road and Moon Road

Crews will be working on installation of sidewalks, driveways and curbs.

I-10 Hudspeth Infrastructure Project

Monday, October 27

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 westbound right lane closure between mile marker 73 to mile marker 74

Crews will be installing cameras.

Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31

Daily, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

I-10 east- and westbound right shoulder closure between mile marker 71 to mile marker 74

Crews will be doing shoulder work.

