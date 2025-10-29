Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Local filmmakers bring ‘Sunset Memory’ to the big screen

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) — Run Productions is inviting the community to the premiere of Sunset Memory. The feature film, directed by Pedro A. Espinoza and filmed in El Paso.

Sunset Memory, tells the story of three friends facing an early midlife crisis. Produced by Run Productions, the film showcases local talent both in front of and behind the camera.

“It’s an honor to have this local film premiere, because it feels as though I’m giving
something back to my hometown,” said director Pedro A. Espinoza. “When it’s your first feature film, you always want it to be special, and I told myself that this film needs to be seen on the big screen here. Not just for myself, but for the cast and crew showcasing their talents and hard work. This is a film that has a lot of heart and a lot of personal themes, but it was also made with so much care that we want people to be able to take something away from it. To me, this film is a love letter to El Paso.”

Tickets can be purchased here: https://www.pccmovies.com/movie/ElPaso/Sunset-Memory

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM
Location: Premiere Cinemas, Bassett Place
6101 Gateway Blvd W Suite 15, El Paso, TX 7992

