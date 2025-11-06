ABC-7 at 4: El Paso’s travel to Uganda to co-host the African Rising Mushroom Festival
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Two El Paso natives, Aixarret Hernandez and Maximilian Esparza, are traveling to Uganda next week to co-host the African Rising Mushroom Festival, a global event training local farmers and students to grow gourmet mushrooms from agricultural byproducts, a sustainable method that creates both food security and economic opportunity. The festival (Nov 13–15 in Hoima City) is hosted in partnership with Eco Agric Uganda, a women-led farming organization empowering communities through mushroom cultivation.