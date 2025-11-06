Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: El Paso’s travel to Uganda to co-host the African Rising Mushroom Festival

Red Yellow Illustrated African Ethnic Kwanzaa Celebration Poster (Instagram Post (45))-6
Aixarret Hernandez
thumbnail_IMG_4861
Aixarret Hernandez
IMG_4863
Aixarret Hernandez
Screenshot 2025-11-04 at 10.24.53 AM
Aixarret Hernandez
thumbnail_ovc1_21_20170205_1008361375
Aixarret Hernandez
By
New
Published 5:19 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Two El Paso natives, Aixarret Hernandez and Maximilian Esparza, are traveling to Uganda next week to co-host the African Rising Mushroom Festival, a global event training local farmers and students to grow gourmet mushrooms from agricultural byproducts, a sustainable method that creates both food security and economic opportunity. The festival (Nov 13–15 in Hoima City) is hosted in partnership with Eco Agric Uganda, a women-led farming organization empowering communities through mushroom cultivation.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.