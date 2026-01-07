ABC-7 at 4: Project ARRIBA to offer continuing education opportunities for El Paso community

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - Project ARRIBA is a nonprofit that helps people who want to continue their education and attend college. According to the non-profit, they work with students to create an educational roadmap and provide aid for rent, bills, and childcare. Project Arriba stated that a recent study found that since they began offering services, they have generated an economic impact of $1.17 billion in the city of El Paso. You can find more information by clicking on this link: https://projectarriba.org/

