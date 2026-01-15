Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Girl scouts of El Paso to host annual cookie drop

By
Published 9:11 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - Girl Scouts will launch the 2026 cookie season with a Mega Drop in El Paso. Rebecca Reyes with Girl Scouts Desert Southwest joins us to explain how volunteers, and trucks will come together Saturday, January 17, 2026.

The Cookie Mega Drop serves as the primary pickup site for Girl Scout troops to receive their cookie orders in preparation for sales starting Sunday, January 18, 2026.

El Paso Cookie Mega Drop

Time: 8:00 AM – 11:30 AM (MST)

Location: 9701 Railroad, El Paso, TX 79924

