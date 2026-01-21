ABC-7 at 4: Desert View Elementary to host Dash for Autism event
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Desert View Elementary will host the Desert View Elementary Dash for Autism, a community 5K run and 3.3K fun walk.
El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Desert View Elementary will host the Desert View Elementary Dash for Autism, a community 5K run and 3.3K fun walk.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.