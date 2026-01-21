Skip to Content
Local Focus

ABC-7 at 4: Desert View Elementary to host Dash for Autism event

By
Updated
today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:28 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-Desert View Elementary will host the Desert View Elementary Dash for Autism, a community 5K run and 3.3K fun walk.

Event Details:

• Event: Desert View Elementary Dash for Autism

• Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026

• Events: 5K Run | 3.3K Fun Walk

• Location: Desert View Elementary, Sunland Park

• Registration: https://runsignup.com/Race/NM/SunlandPark/DesertViewElementaryDashForAutism

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
abc-7
el paso
kvia
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.