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Socorro ISD to host College, Career, & Job Expo

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today at 12:05 PM
Published 12:02 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - Socorro Independent School District will host one of the city’s biggest job expos for the district’s sophomores, juniors, and seniors to explore future career options, including summer employment, college programs, and internship opportunities. Sixty-eight businesses and employers and 49 college and university programs will participate in the 2026 SISD College, Career, and Job Expo from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, at Montwood High School, 12000 Montwood Dr.

Students will have the opportunity to speak with college, university, technical school, and military representatives, and to meet with local business and industry partners to explore future career opportunities. Students can also interview with potential employers for summer jobs and internships. El Paso Workforce will be accepting applications for summer training and for job placement.

Students should be ready to interview, bring resumes, and dress professionally. Students may register for the event at sisd.net/ccje.

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