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EPWater, TecH2O Learning Center host Landscape Expo

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Published 12:22 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV) - El Paso Water and the TecH2O Learning Center can help you design your next water-smart landscape at the second annual Landscape Expo.

Schedule of events:
• 10 a.m. - Design Your Yard
• 10:45 a.m. - Plants that Survive
• 11:30 a.m. - DIY Water Harvesting and Landscapes
• 12:15 p.m. - Maintaining your Landscape
• 1 p.m. - Smart Irrigation

Learn how to design a beautiful, water-smart landscape for your home from landscape experts who
will share tips on irrigation, plant selection, and sustainable garden design. Enjoy interactive garden
activities for kids, ask the experts, and explore resources to help you create an attractive yard that
conserves water. Soil testing information will also be available.

The free, family-friendly event will take place Saturday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

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