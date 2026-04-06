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“Imagining the Border”: Call for entries for 2026 border biennial art exhibition 

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Published 11:21 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The El Paso Museum of Art  and the Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juárez invite artists to submit their work for the 8th Border Biennial / Bienal Fronteriza exhibition.

This year’s theme is “Imagining the Border.” Artists who live and work within 300 miles (482 km) of El Paso, Texas, or Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, are welcome to apply.

The deadline to apply is May 1, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. MST. Artists can submit their applications at ElPasoMCAD.Submittable.com. Full guidelines are on the EPMA website.

From the open call, 30 artists will be selected to show one piece at each museum. More artists may join through loans or Biennial programs. There will be a virtual information session on Wednesday, April 8. Biennial / Bienal Fronteriza 2026 will open on September 4, 2026, at the El Paso Museum of Art and on September 5, 2026, at the Museo de Arte de Ciudad Juárez (MACJ).

https://epma.art/art/border-biennial

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