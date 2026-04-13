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Let’s Cook Pop-Up Lunch, Celebrating Future Chefs

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Published 11:46 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The Let’s Cook Pop-Up Lunch is a chance to recognize the hard work and talent of our future chefs. This event marks the end of our Let’s Cook culinary program for adults with intellectual disabilities. Participants will cook and serve a delicious lunch to the public, showing off their skills. There will be live music and community resource tables. All proceeds go directly to support the Let’s Cook culinary program at the MACC. By buying a ticket, you help keep this program going and create real opportunities and meaningful experiences for adults with IDD.

Event Details:

Let’s Cook Pop-Up Lunch at the MACC

Friday, April 18, from 12:00 to 2:00 PM at the MACC – 201 E. Franklin

https://epcf.org/letscook

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Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

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