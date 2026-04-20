Skip to Content
Local Focus

Walk This Way — Strut for Pups Brings Dog Fashion to the Forefront

d96c938a-509c-4e1b-98f1-ceed3207fdcd
Muttz Canine Social Club
5188893d-92d7-4d69-916d-8e1e34821936
Muttz Canine Social Club
8e5d8797-3b7b-4546-b067-6a163c720c77
Muttz Canine Social Club
578830e7-120b-4870-bd0f-e3b9f2cc8473
Muttz Canine Social Club
5a4c961d-47a5-4cc7-816b-8502138ece85
Muttz Canine Social Club
By
Published 10:45 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Step into the spotlight at Strut for Pups, the ultimate fashion fundraiser happening April 25, 2026, at MUTTZ Canine Social Club, 460 Vin Rambla. The excitement kicks off at 7 p.m. with a dazzling dog fashion show, a live DJ spinning tunes, signature cocktails, and plenty of surprises—all in support of Sky Saver Rescue. Tickets are just $20, and you can browse unique vendors and enjoy on-site styling throughout the night.

Article Topic Follows: Local Focus
el paso
Nichole Gomez

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.