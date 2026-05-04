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Project BRAVO to Host 3rd Annual Homeownership Expo

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today at 11:30 AM
Published 10:04 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Project BRAVO will host the 3rd Annual Homeownership Expo.

The Homeownership Expo is ideal for:

  • First-time homebuyers
  • Individuals looking to improve their financial readiness.
  • Families interested in affordable housing opportunities
  • Families ready to build generational wealth

There will be a complimentary breakfast and snacks, take part in exciting raffles, and discover a variety of educational materials and community resources. Arrive early, stay engaged, and make the most of networking and prize opportunities throughout the event!

3rd Annual Homeownership Expo  on Saturday, June 20, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 9050 Viscount Blvd., Building A, El Paso, TX 79925.

For more information about the Homeownership Expo, please contact Jessie Vasquez at jvasquez@projectbravo.org or call 915-562-4100 ext. 130.

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