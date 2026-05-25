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Selena & Salsa Returns to Downtown El Paso: Music, Culture, and Community

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Updated
today at 10:17 AM
Published 9:53 AM

El  Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)-The countdown is on as the Downtown Management District prepares to welcome the return of Selena & Salsa next week in Downtown El Paso.

Happening on Saturday, May 30, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM in Union Plaza, the free, family-friendly event will bring together music, culture, shopping, and bold flavors for one of Downtown’s most vibrant community celebrations.

Inspired by the legacy of Selena, Selena & Salsa will feature 40+ market and food vendors, live entertainment by Jezzika Sax, a Selena look-alike contest, and a salsa tasting competition where attendees can sample and help crown the best salsa in the city.

The Downtown Management District is once again partnering with La Nube STEAM Discovery Center and the Mexican American Cultural Center to help bring the celebration to life.

The celebration begins even earlier with the MACC Selena & Salsa Pre-Party on Friday, May 29, giving the community another opportunity to celebrate Selena’s music and cultural impact ahead of Saturday’s main event in Union Plaza.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit DowntownElPaso.com or follow @DowntownElPaso on social media.

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Nichole Gomez

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