El Paso County cuts property tax rate to keep homeowners’ bills the same as last year

Money

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Commissioners on Monday lowered the property tax rate with the goal of charging homeowners the same amount of taxes the county did last year, and no more.

Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt what's officially called the "no new revenue" rate, which means the county will levy enough taxes to bring in as much revenue as it did last year.

Here's how it works: The value of the average home in the county went up by almost ten percent to nearly $142,000. So, commissioners voted to reduce the county's tax rate by four percent, which means your property bill will be flat compared to last year's bill.

The average homeowner will see a county tax bill of $666.

"The pandemic has given folks enough to contend with. Adding to that was a sharp increase in valuations. Homeowners shouldn’t have to worry about finding extra money to pay their property taxes," said Precinct 2 Commissioner David Stout. "This tax rate will allow us to maintain vital county services, while being fiscally responsible at a time when taxpayers most need it."