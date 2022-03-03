Prices at the pump continue to soar as the conflict in Ukraine continues

EL PASO, Texas - Drivers are paying an average of $3.38 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel in Texas according to the latest report.

The AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch show rose 17-cents from a week ago.

El Paso drivers are seeing prices at the pump averaging $3.58, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.24.

However, ABC-7 noticed today many gas stations locally raised their price for a gallon of gas by 30 cents.

Experts say the spiking gas prices are similar to what we see after a major hurricane. The volatility in the fuel market in the recent weeks is due to the war between Russia and Ukraine according to AAA.

Uncertainty over Russia's large crude oil supplies getting to the world market due to the conflict has caused the spike to over $100 a barrel which means gas prices will continue to soar as drivers prepare for the spring travel season.

"Oil prices have skyrocketed to 11-year highs," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

