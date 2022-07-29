Skip to Content
Drawing tonight for Mega Millions Lottery; jackpot over $1 Billion

EL PASO, Texas - On Friday, the numbers to win over $1 billion jackpot will be announced. The astonishing amount is now the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot ever. According to the Mega Millions website, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

With those odds in mind, you are about 300 times more likely to get struck by lightning in a given year, about 430 times more likely to get struck by a meteorite, and about 43 times more likely to get eaten by a shark (in the U.S). These statistics come from an AccuWeather article found here.

In order to win the full amount, you will have to correctly predict the numbers of five white balls and one gold Mega Ball - or select the correct numbers through EasyPick/QuickPick. The next best option is five correct white ball numbers and an incorrect Mega Ball to win you $1 million.

The next drawing will be on Friday evening at 11 p.m. eastern time. Good luck to you all!

Katie Frazier

Katie Frazier is an ABC-7 meteorologist and reporter.

