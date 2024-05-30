Skip to Content
ABC-7 at 4: Smart Money Tips, Mid-Year Checkup

Published 5:19 PM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)—El Paso, TX( KVIA-TV)-Believe it or not, we’re almost halfway through the year.  Brian Mirau, the founder and president of Mirau Capital Management, says the beginning and middle of the year are great times to review your financial plan and investments.

If you are in need of financial advice you can text “retire” to (915) 233-2904 for your free analysis and you can set a visit to receive a copy of Brian’s new book, smart money for the backside of life. You can also visit their website. https://miraucapital.com/our-team/

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the ABC-7 StormTRACKer on Good Morning El Paso and co-anchors ABC-7 at noon.

