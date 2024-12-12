Skip to Content
Smart Money: Retirement Savings Crisis

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Could our country be facing a “Retirement Savings Crisis?” Investment Advisor Brian Mirau will be taking us through a new study that seems to paint a bleak picture of retirement savings in America, but it’s not all doom and gloom! We’ll also share some of the ways to help you take control of your financial future.

Text “Retire” to (915) 233-2904 for your free Retirement Analysis and you can set a visit to receive a copy of Brian’s new book, Smart Money for the Backside of Life. Again, that number is (915) 233-2904 and text “Retire”. You can also visit their website online, click here.

