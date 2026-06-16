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Abbott names El Paso nonprofit as grant winner for helping Texans in educational, career success

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Published 2:45 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- An El Paso nonprofit is one of 27 programs from Texas to earn competitive grants, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Tuesday. The Texas Workforce Investment Council administered more than $7 million for programs helping Texans find jobs, he said.

Project ARRIBA (Advanced Retraining & Redevelopment Initiative in Border Areas aims to help people find education, training and living wages in El Paso, according to its website.

The nonprofit earned $200,000 in grants for its Educare: Elevating Nursing and Education in El Paso project, according to Gov. Abbott. According to the grant website, that's the maximum amount of money Project ARRIBA could have gotten as a third year applicant.

Educare helps participants by training them to succeed in school for nursing, education and healthcare, he said.

The nonprofit's website said it focuses on training for in-demand career paths like nursing, therapy, computer science, welding, medical technology and education majors in STEM.

The Texas Talent Connection grant awards totaled $7,002,965, Gov. Abbott said.

“The Texas economy soars to new heights because of the hard work and dedication of our young and skilled workforce,” said Governor Abbott in a statement. “These grants will allow more Texans to acquire the skills they need to succeed in high-demand careers. As we train our future workforce, Texas will remain the economic engine of the country."

Additionally, the governor said the grant money came from federal funds allocated to his office by the U.S. Department of Labor to "encourage innovation in workforce training and job placement services."

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