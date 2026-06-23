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El Paso City Council to discuss policy protecting ratepayers from data center utility costs

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
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Published 11:59 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – Tuesday, El Paso City Council will talk about including advocacy support for policy to protect residential ratepayers from utility costs of data centers in the city's 90th Session State Legislative Agenda.

The directive was proposed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott through a letter to the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) Chairman Thomas Gleeson and Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) CEO Pablo Vegas on June 10.

The item also directs the City Manager and City Attorney to find out if the electrical utility grid utilized by El Paso residents is incorporated in that policy.

The item is number 31 on council agenda.

This is a developing story.

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