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Plan ahead for GECU system upgrades at the end of July

GECU
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Published 10:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) – GECU Federal Credit Union plans to do a complete system upgrade from July 31-Aug. 3. Some services with online and mobile banking will be completely unavailable until the upgrade is complete, according to GECU.

Unavailable services includes GECU's Bill Pay, scheduled transfers, account and card alert registration, external loan payments, eStatements, mobile check deposit, and Card Management.

Customers can still apply for a loan and new accounts through the bank's website.

GECU said it will advance direct deposits on Friday, July 31 for direct deposits dated Aug. 1-3, as long as they are received by July 31. Other direct deposits will be deposited as soon as the upgrade is complete.

Customers must make any necessary loan payments or transfers before July 31 at 5 p.m.

Transactions processed with money-transfer apps that are directly linked to your GECU accounts will be unavailable starting at 10 p.m. MST on Friday, July 31.

GECU said the upgraded technology will streamline back-end operations and processes to serve customers better.

GECU recommends steps customers can take to prepare for the upgrade:

Before July 30:

  1. Verify your contact information
  2. Mark your calendar
  3. Keep an eye on your mail and email
  4. Screenshot Zelle activity
  5. If needed, turn on your cards
  6. Add cards to your mobile wallet
  7. Make mobile-check deposits
  8. Update bill pay
  9. If needed, open a new debit card

Before July 31:

  1. Check your balance
  2. Make necessary transactions
  3. Make wire transfers
  4. Make ATM check and cash deposits
  5. Add nicknames to your account

After Aug. 4:

  1. Double-check payments
  2. Re-enroll in Zelle
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Nina Gallegos

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