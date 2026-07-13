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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Storm chances increase to start the week with minor isolated flooding possible

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today at 2:23 AM
Published 2:29 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Monday morning continues to track active weather through Tuesday as moisture remains in place across the region. Temperatures are tracking a few degrees below average this week, with highs running about 3 to 8 degrees below normal, while daily afternoon and evening thunderstorms continue.

This evening tracks those increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms across the Borderland, with scattered storms developing over the mountains and isolated storms possible across the lowlands. A few stronger storms could produce heavy downpours, with a low threat for some minor flash flooding.

By Friday, storm chances are expected to increase once again as another surge of monsoon moisture moves into the Borderland. Scattered thunderstorms are expected through the weekend, with the potential for locally heavy rainfall in stronger storms.

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Mikey Tongko

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Sarah Coria

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