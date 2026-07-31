Skip to Content
Money

Smart Money: Five Common Retirement Question

By
New
Published 9:29 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- Retirement can bring a lot of exciting changes, but it can also bring new questions about income, Social Security, taxes, and what to do with the savings you have spent years
building. Financial advisor Patrick Romero of Mirau Capital Management has some helpful tips.

Article Topic Follows: Money

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Nichole Gomez

Nichole Gomez is the producer and host of ABC-7 at 4.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.