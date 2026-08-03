El Paso Electric plans pop-up events to help with rising bill costs

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric's Customer Care team will have two pop-up events to help customers with their electric bills, the utility said Monday. Its assistance comes as many customers' bills increased this summer.

EPE said agents will help customers understand why their bills increased and discuss payment arrangements and plans. They'll also discuss financial assistance options based on eligibility.

To get help, you must have a valid photo ID, EPE said.

The first assistance event will take place Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the El Paso Community College Administrative Services Center (6050 Viscount Blvd.). Find the agents in Building B's foyer.

If you can't make it Tuesday, EPE will have another event at the same place Aug. 13 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

EPE said residents are seeing an increase in their monthly bills due to newly-approved rates taking effect. One customer told ABC-7 her bill went from around $35 to $182.

Another cause for the increase is seasonal summer pricing, EPE said. That remains in effect through October.

Additionally, EPE is setting planning more events to help customers in Socorro and Canutillo.