El Paso City Council unanimously approves funding to help Welcome Center continue operations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tuesday, the El Paso City Council unanimously approved funding to continue operations at the Welcome Center for the homeless. ABC-7 previously reported the center planned to shut down Aug. 31 when the council voted against one-time funding.

The City of El Paso said part of the fiscal year 2027 budget will help the Welcome Center run 24 hours a day from September 2026-February 2027. In the meantime, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless will discuss a long-term funding solution with community partners.

The council approved $380,000 in gap funding as part of the fiscal year 2027 budget Tuesday.

City Representative Chris Canales made a motion to use the money, which is from an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investment interest. It passed 8-0.

In June, El Paso City Council voted against $430,000 in ARPA investment interest revenue, prompting the planned closure for the end of August. The money would have acted as one-time funding. The motion failed with a 5-4 vote.

John Martin, the Opportunity Center's deputy director, said at Tuesday's city council meeting that he applied for several grants. He also said the Welcome Center has funding through its current contractual agreement through Aug. 31.

Martin mentioned looking at a second location to avoid the cost of the current lease.

At the Welcome Center, first responders and outreach teams help connect people with services like shelter navigation, medical care and case management. It operates through the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.