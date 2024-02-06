

Canva

The highest-paying metro for nurses in every state

Nurse walking with a doctor discussing paperwork.

Nursing has long been considered among the best jobs in the United States. Nurses made a median salary of $81,220 in 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics—nearly $35,000 more than the $46,310 median wage among all American workers. Some nurses in the field can make much more, depending on their education level and chosen specialty.

Nurse anesthetists can bring in upwards of $203,000 annually, while nurse practitioners, who may provide primary care to patients, are paid about $120,000. Geography matters, too: Registered nurses in states along the West Coast and mid-Atlantic region make more than many of their counterparts in the Midwest or South, according to data compiled by the BLS.

Vivian Health used BLS data to identify which metro area in each state pays nurses the highest wages. Rankings of metro areas were based on the dollar difference between a registered nurse’s median annual salary and the median salary of all occupations in the area. Ranking metros in this way reveals where nurses actually make the most money relative to other occupations in the area.

In three states—Delaware, Rhode Island, and Vermont—there was only data available for a single metro area, so that metro received the #1 ranking. States in the forthcoming list are ordered alphabetically. Additionally, information on the overall ranking of that metro’s nurse salary throughout the state and the difference from the median wage of all jobs was included.

Job openings for nurses are only expected to grow, with the BLS projecting a rate of 6% growth from 2022 to 2032—double the rate of growth projected for all occupations. Keep reading to see which metro in each state pays nurses the most, relative to other occupations.



Canva

Alabama: Daphne

Aerial view of a city by the body of water.

– Nurses in Daphne are typically paid $31,100 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $64,700 (#2 overall)



Canva

Alaska: Fairbanks

Aerial view of a city with the river around it.

– Nurses in Fairbanks are typically paid $56,000 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $107,880 (#1 overall)



Canva

Arizona: Yuma

Aerial view of a city surrounded by mountains.

– Nurses in Yuma are typically paid $45,120 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $82,290 (#3 overall)



Canva

Arkansas: Little Rock

Skyline of a city by the river and a bridge.

– Nurses in Little Rock are typically paid $32,470 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $71,460 (#1 overall)





Canva

California: Santa Cruz

Aerial view of a city surrounded by mountains and body of water.

– Nurses in Santa Cruz are typically paid $128,000 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $175,350 (#1 overall)



Canva

Colorado: Pueblo

Aerial view of a city at sunset.

– Nurses in Pueblo are typically paid $39,260 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $82,780 (#3 overall)



Rosemarie Mosteller // Shutterstock

Connecticut: Danbury

A museum sign in front of a wooden building with a large tree in front of it.

– Nurses in Danbury are typically paid $56,900 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $105,370 (#1 overall)



Canva

Delaware: Dover

Brick and white buildings along the street at night.

– Nurses in Dover are typically paid $37,470 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $78,320 (#1 overall)



Noah Densmore // Shutterstock

Florida: Sebastian

Aerial view of the masses of land surrounded by water and connected by bridge.

– Nurses in Sebastian are typically paid $41,280 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $79,190 (#4 overall)



Canva

Georgia: Rome

Aerial view of a city.

– Nurses in Rome are typically paid $43,360 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $81,320 (#2 overall)



Canva

Hawaii: Urban Honolulu

Tall buildings by the water with green mountains in the background.

– Nurses in Urban Honolulu are typically paid $77,360 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $127,020 (#1 overall)



Canva

Idaho: Coeur d’Alene

A tall white building by the lake and green mountain.

– Nurses in Coeur d’Alene are typically paid $44,410 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $83,730 (#1 overall)



Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

Illinois: Kankakee

Large brown brick building situated at the corner of intersection.

– Nurses in Kankakee are typically paid $39,560 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $80,470 (#1 overall)



Canva

Indiana: Michigan City

Lighthouse with a long boardwalk, sandy beaches with green trees in the background.

– Nurses in Michigan City are typically paid $34,850 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $72,720 (#3 overall)



Canva

Iowa: Sioux City

Aerial view of a city at sunset.

– Nurses in Sioux City are typically paid $22,610 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $62,860 (#8 overall)



Canva

Kansas: Lawrence

Aerial view of city buildings surrounded by green trees.

– Nurses in Lawrence are typically paid $28,920 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $67,150 (#2 overall)



Canva

Kentucky: Owensboro

The foreground of the image shows the steel bridge, and the background shows the river and the shoreline.

– Nurses in Owensboro are typically paid $38,250 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $78,040 (#2 overall)



Canva

Louisiana: Shreveport

A panorama of a city skyline across a body of water.

– Nurses in Shreveport are typically paid $40,640 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $77,790 (#2 overall)



Canva

Maine: Bangor

Tall brick buildings lining the banks of the river.

– Nurses in Bangor are typically paid $39,630 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $83,750 (#1 overall)



travelview // Shutterstock

Maryland: Salisbury

A beach promenade with low buildings on both sides.

– Nurses in Salisbury are typically paid $41,600 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $79,210 (#3 overall)



Canva

Massachusetts: Leominster

A few brick buildings along a city street.

– Nurses in Leominster are typically paid $50,590 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $96,410 (#2 overall)



Canva

Michigan: Flint

Buildings along the river during fall months.

– Nurses in Flint are typically paid $46,500 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $86,210 (#1 overall)



Canva

Minnesota: St. Cloud

Aerial view of the city and river.

– Nurses in St. Cloud are typically paid $39,710 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $85,730 (#2 overall)



Canva

Mississippi: Hattiesburg

The street lined with tall buildings, few trees and streetlights.

– Nurses in Hattiesburg are typically paid $27,510 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $59,910 (#3 overall)



Canva

Missouri: St. Louis

Arch located on the banks of the river with stunning views of the city.

– Nurses in St. Louis are typically paid $31,400 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $77,390 (#1 overall)



Canva

Montana: Missoula

Town situated by the river with green mountain tops in the background.

– Nurses in Missoula are typically paid $35,790 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $76,550 (#2 overall)



Canva

Nebraska: Grand Island

Aerial view of colorful rides with a large ferris wheel, RVs, and crowds of people attending state fair.

– Nurses in Grand Island are typically paid $32,490 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $74,290 (#2 overall)



Canva

Nevada: Las Vegas

A wide road with several lanes with heavy traffic at night with buildings in the background.

– Nurses in Las Vegas are typically paid $56,710 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $95,770 (#1 overall)



Canva

New Hampshire: Manchester

View of city buildings by the body of water.

– Nurses in Manchester are typically paid $32,180 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $80,560 (#2 overall)



FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

New Jersey: Ocean City

Aerial view town by the ocean and beach.

– Nurses in Ocean City are typically paid $46,970 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $85,490 (#3 overall)



Canva

New Mexico: Las Cruces

A view of a city with tall mountains in the background.

– Nurses in Las Cruces are typically paid $42,500 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $78,270 (#4 overall)



Canva

New York: New York City

Tall skyscrapers with colorful ads, traffic and crowds of people.

– Nurses in New York are typically paid $46,150 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $103,540 (#1 overall)



Canva

North Carolina: Fayetteville

Red brick buildings along the street with a tall white building in the background.

– Nurses in Fayetteville are typically paid $44,080 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $82,390 (#1 overall)



Canva

North Dakota: Fargo

Aerial view of town with majority of red brick buildings and roundabout in the center of the image.

– Nurses in Fargo are typically paid $29,220 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $75,710 (#1 overall)



BLAZE Pro // Shutterstock

Ohio: Canton

A brown building at the intersection.

– Nurses in Canton are typically paid $36,200 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $74,950 (#7 overall)



YuniqueB // Shutterstock

Oklahoma: Lawton

A bridge stretching across a river with a tall mountain in the background.

– Nurses in Lawton are typically paid $40,230 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $77,070 (#2 overall)



Canva

Oregon: Bend

Aerial view of a city with mountains in the background.

– Nurses in Bend are typically paid $62,550 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $108,310 (#1 overall)



Canva

Pennsylvania: Chambersburg

A roundabout in the center with a red-bricked building with a clock tower standing tall in the background.

– Nurses in Chambersburg are typically paid $41,430 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $84,090 (#2 overall)



Canva

Rhode Island: Providence

A city skyline with river in the foreground.

– Nurses in Providence are typically paid $36,580 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $84,770 (#1 overall)



Canva

South Carolina: Spartanburg

Aerial view of a city downtown with red brick buildings.

– Nurses in Spartanburg are typically paid $41,890 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $81,520 (#1 overall)



Canva

South Dakota: Rapid City

Aerial view of a city with a high density of buildings.

– Nurses in Rapid City are typically paid $24,580 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $62,920 (#1 overall)



Canva

Tennessee: Cleveland

Aerial view of a city with green trees and mountains in the far background.

– Nurses in Cleveland are typically paid $40,220 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $76,620 (#1 overall)



Canva

Texas: Wichita Falls

A view of a city with red brick buildings.

– Nurses in Wichita Falls are typically paid $43,480 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $79,800 (#6 overall)



Canva

Utah: Provo

Red brick buildings along the street.

– Nurses in Provo are typically paid $32,980 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $75,090 (#2 overall)



Canva

Vermont: Burlington

Bright red tall buildings on the left along the city street and green building on the right side.

– Nurses in Burlington are typically paid $27,420 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $77,230 (#1 overall)



Canva

Virginia: Winchester

A snowy street with predominantly low red brick buildings on both sides.

– Nurses in Winchester are typically paid $38,390 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $81,940 (#1 overall)



Canva

Washington: Spokane

A city skyline situated on the hill with a river in the foreground.

– Nurses in Spokane are typically paid $53,790 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $100,280 (#2 overall)



Stony River // Shutterstock

West Virginia: Huntington

Green trees in the foreground with the river and mountains in the background.

– Nurses in Huntington are typically paid $39,760 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $77,240 (#2 overall)



Canva

Wisconsin: Racine

A city’s skyline, with a river in the foreground.

– Nurses in Racine are typically paid $35,830 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $77,960 (#5 overall)



Canva

Wyoming: Cheyenne

Aerial view of the city under snow at dusk.

– Nurses in Cheyenne are typically paid $36,860 more than the metro’s median income.

– Median annual wage for nurses: $81,680 (#1 overall)



Canva

Factors for nurses beyond salary

Nurse reviewing documents.

In addition to salary considerations, young workers increasingly prioritize flexible schedules and support for their mental health while at work. Several nurses’ unions in recent years went on strike to push for better working conditions, citing chronic understaffing at hospitals as a major issue.

With the field so mentally and emotionally taxing, and overtime hours that notoriously lead to burnout, roughly 100,000 RNs left the profession since 2020 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published in 2023 from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Another analysis from National Nurses United, the largest professional association of registered nurses, found that more than 1 million registered nurses with active licenses in 2022 were not actively employed as RNs. Nurses leaving hospitals due to burnout and looking for more regular schedules may turn to physicians’ offices, home health care services, and nursing care facilities.

California has attracted new nursing talent with its first-in-the-nation law that sets minimum nurse staffing requirements: Lower patient-to-nurse ratios are associated with better patient outcomes and less burnout for nurses. Oregon will soon join the exclusive club, becoming the second state to mandate nurse-to-patient ratios.

Data reporting by Paxtyn Merten. Story editing by Nicole Caldwell. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Ania Antecka.

This story originally appeared on Vivian Health and was produced and

distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.