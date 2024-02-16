

Demand for these health care jobs is increasing most in each state

Scrubs could become an essential part of the wardrobe for millions more Americans as health care jobs grow across the country.

The aging U.S. population is rapidly increasing demand for many jobs in the health sector, which has become the fastest-growing part of the national economy. Although many medical jobs require advanced degrees—physicians, nurses, surgeons, etc.—the role growing fastest across most states is generally accessible to anyone with a high school diploma.

The job? Home health and personal care aides. The U.S. expects to add close to a million jobs in this profession over the next decade. These aides monitor and assist people with disabilities and chronic illnesses, including hospice. They often work in individuals’ homes or in group homes and day services programs. After COVID-19 devastated nursing homes, surveys have found fewer Americans are willing to live in them as they age. As a result, even more families may discover ways to use full-time or part-time in-home aides for end-of-life care.

An analysis including more than 70 other health care jobs projected all but three states to add home health and personal care aides in the highest numbers. In just three states—Colorado, Florida, and South Dakota—did registered nurse job growth outpace home health.

As a percentage of current jobs, roles seeing the most growth are slightly more varied. Most commonly, nurse practitioner jobs are growing the most among 40 of the 50 states and Washington D.C. In Arizona, for instance, the volume of nurse practitioner jobs is expected to grow 100.8% over the decade—in other words, jobs will double. Massage therapist jobs are increasing fastest in six states, with the most significant change in New York at 75% growth. These statistics provide insight into how jobs are changing relative to their current employment. However, they don’t shine as much light on which careers will offer the most job opportunities to future Americans.

To provide that insight to potential future health care workers across America, Medical Technology Schools identified the health care positions expected to add the most jobs in each state and Washington D.C. from 2020 to 2030, using Bureau of Labor Statistics data compiled by Projections Central. States are listed in alphabetical order, and the top three health care positions by the number of new jobs are provided.



Alabama

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+4,210 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+4,170 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+2,210 jobs)



Alaska

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+860 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+820 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+290 jobs)



Arizona

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+44,820 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+22,980 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+10,350 jobs)



Arkansas

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+6,450 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+2,350 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+1,870 jobs)



California

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+219,800 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+35,000 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+19,000 jobs)



Colorado

#1. Registered nurses (+15,170 jobs)

#2. Home health and personal care aides (+12,330 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+5,690 jobs)



Connecticut

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+9,070 jobs)

#2. Medical and health services managers (+2,060 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+1,490 jobs)



Delaware

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+3,350 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+1,690 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+710 jobs)



Florida

#1. Registered nurses (+27,390 jobs)

#2. Home health and personal care aides (+17,130 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+17,040 jobs)



Georgia

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+16,290 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+13,260 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+8,760 jobs)



Hawaii

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+2,980 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+1,030 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+930 jobs)



Idaho

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+3,240 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+3,050 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+1,480 jobs)



Illinois

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+19,140 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+6,250 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+3,800 jobs)



Indiana

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+13,520 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+5,210 jobs)

#3. Nurse Practitioners (+3,220 jobs)



Iowa

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+7,700 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+3,960 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+2,850 jobs)



Kansas

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+4,400 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+2,270 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+1,320 jobs)



Kentucky

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+7,900 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+3,820 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+2,480 jobs)



Louisiana

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+6,260 jobs)

#2. Nurse Practitioners (+1,210 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+1,170 jobs)



Maine

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+1,310 jobs)

#2. Nursing assistants (+610 jobs)

#3. Nurse Practitioners (+550 jobs)



Maryland

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+14,230 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+12,320 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+6,570 jobs)



Massachusetts

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+30,130 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+10,700 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+6,880 jobs)



Michigan

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+18,070 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+8,160 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+4,200 jobs)



Minnesota

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+25,920 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+4,760 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+2,420 jobs)



Mississippi

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+6,070 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+3,950 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+2,510 jobs)



Missouri

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+10,200 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+4,800 jobs)

#3. Nurse Practitioners (+3,030 jobs)



Montana

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+2,700 jobs)

#2. Medical and health services managers (+690 jobs)

#3. Registered nurses (+580 jobs)



Nebraska

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+2,710 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+2,140 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+680 jobs)



Nevada

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+8,030 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+5,590 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+2,940 jobs)



New Hampshire

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+2,560 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+1,230 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+670 jobs)



New Jersey

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+17,320 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+7,190 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+4,430 jobs)



New Mexico

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+8,390 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+2,610 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+1,630 jobs)



New York

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+199,700 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+33,420 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+15,360 jobs)



North Carolina

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+16,920 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+11,770 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+5,980 jobs)



North Dakota

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+1,750 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+1,400 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+830 jobs)



Ohio

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+22,980 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+9,380 jobs)

#3. Nurse Practitioners (+4,690 jobs)



Oklahoma

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+5,750 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+4,670 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+2,430 jobs)



Oregon

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+7,630 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+4,980 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+3,310 jobs)



Pennsylvania

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+39,600 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+13,100 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+7,330 jobs)



Rhode Island

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+2,040 jobs)

#2. Nursing assistants (+890 jobs)

#3. Registered nurses (+660 jobs)



South Carolina

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+10,100 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+4,990 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+2,730 jobs)



South Dakota

#1. Registered nurses (+1,610 jobs)

#2. Home health and personal care aides (+740 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+510 jobs)



Tennessee

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+13,270 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+10,870 jobs)

#3. Nurse Practitioners (+4,680 jobs)



Texas

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+97,720 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+37,740 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+20,900 jobs)



Utah

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+5,360 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+4,980 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+2,820 jobs)



Vermont

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+2,540 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+690 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+440 jobs)



Virginia

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+16,770 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+5,560 jobs)

#3. Nursing assistants (+5,290 jobs)



Washington

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+17,460 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+9,990 jobs)

#3. Massage Therapists (+5,010 jobs)



Washington D.C.

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+3,060 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+570 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+460 jobs)



West Virginia

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+4,980 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+2,560 jobs)

#3. Medical assistants (+1,080 jobs)



Wisconsin

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+14,510 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+2,530 jobs)

#3. Nurse Practitioners (+1,900 jobs)



Wyoming

#1. Home health and personal care aides (+1,270 jobs)

#2. Registered nurses (+550 jobs)

#3. Medical and health services managers (+300 jobs)

