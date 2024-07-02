

Jorge Salcedo // Shutterstock

Which U.S. states have the highest and lowest cost of raising a child?

Boston Common Frog Pond and city skyline in summer.

When it comes to two working parents raising one child, the median annual cost across all states is $22,850 – but the range of costs from state to state can vary and even be much higher. In fact, it costs twice as much in some states as compared with others.

With this in mind, SmartAsset set out to find where it’s most and least expensive for working parents to raise a child, ranking states by additional annual costs for the needs of a child.

Key Findings

Raising a child costs almost $36,000 per year in Massachusetts . Massachusetts has the highest annual costs for two working adults raising a small child at $35,841. More than half of this cost is attributed to childcare ($21,503), which is the highest of any state.

. Massachusetts has the highest annual costs for two working adults raising a small child at $35,841. More than half of this cost is attributed to childcare ($21,503), which is the highest of any state. Raising a child up to the age of 18 costs $439,000 more in Massachusetts than Mississippi . The savings between the top 10 most expensive states and the 10 least expensive states to raise a child ranges from $180,000 to $439,000.

. The savings between the top 10 most expensive states and the 10 least expensive states to raise a child ranges from $180,000 to $439,000. Additional housing for a child costs most in Hawaii and California . Adding a child to a two-worker household costs an additional $6,188 per year in Hawaii, and an additional $5,573 in California.

. Adding a child to a two-worker household costs an additional $6,188 per year in Hawaii, and an additional $5,573 in California. Childcare costs more than $15,000 per year in these states . After Massachusetts, Hawaii ($19,592), Connecticut ($19,554), New York ($17,821), Colorado ($16,620), Minnesota ($15,722) and Washington ($15,463) have the most expensive childcare costs.

. After Massachusetts, Hawaii ($19,592), Connecticut ($19,554), New York ($17,821), Colorado ($16,620), Minnesota ($15,722) and Washington ($15,463) have the most expensive childcare costs. Raising a child costs less than $18,000 per year in three states. For working parents, raising a child is least expensive in Mississippi at $16,151 annually. It has the most affordable childcare costs at $4,725 per year. All additional necessities for a child run an estimated $17,424 per year in Arkansas, and $17,918 in Louisiana.



Most Expensive States to Raise a Child

Massachusetts Annual cost of a child: $35,841

Food: $2,193

Childcare: $21,503

Medical costs: $2,347

Additional housing: $4,983

Transportation: $2,944

Other necessities: $1,871 Hawaii Annual cost of a child: $35,049

Food: $2,481

Childcare: $19,592

Medical costs: $1,569

Additional housing: $6,188

Transportation: $3,305

Other necessities: $1,915 Connecticut Annual cost of a child: $32,803

Food: $2,111

Childcare: $19,554

Medical costs: $2,060

Additional housing: $4,139

Transportation: $3,069

Other necessities: $1,871 Colorado Annual cost of a child: $30,425

Food: $2,035

Childcare: $16,620

Medical costs: $2,329

Additional housing: $4,166

Transportation: $2,905

Other necessities: $1,915 New York Annual cost of a child: $30,247

Food: $2,141

Childcare: $17,821

Medical costs: $2,442

Additional housing: $3,543

Transportation: $2,430

Other necessities: $1,871 California Annual cost a small child: $29,468

Food: $2,023

Childcare: $14,433

Medical costs: $2,319

Additional housing: $5,573

Transportation: $3,205

Other necessities: $1,915 New Hampshire Annual cost of a child: $27,849

Food: $2,031

Childcare: $13,461

Medical costs: $2,543

Additional housing: $4,656

Transportation: $3,287

Other necessities: $1,871 Washington Annual cost of a child: $27,806

Food: $2,109

Childcare: $15,463

Medical costs: $1,287

Additional housing: $4,047

Transportation: $2,987

Other necessities: $1,915 Rhode Island Annual cost of a child: $27,630

Food: $2,127

Childcare: $14,498

Medical costs: $2,486

Additional housing: $3,753

Transportation: $2,896

Other necessities: $1,871 Minnesota Annual cost of a child: $27,406

Food: $2,075

Childcare: $15,722

Medical costs: $1,567

Additional housing: $3,225

Transportation: $3,041

Other necessities: $1,777

Least Expensive States to Raise a Child

Mississippi Annual cost of a child: $16,151

Food: $1,783

Childcare: $4,725

Medical costs: $2,932

Additional housing: $2,026

Transportation: $3,259

Other necessities: $1,426 Arkansas Annual cost of a child: $17,424

Food: $1,735

Childcare: $7,337

Medical costs: $1,671

Additional housing: $2,113

Transportation: $3,142

Other necessities: $1,426 Louisiana Annual cost of a child: $17,918

Food: $1,855

Childcare: $7,864

Medical costs: $1,457

Additional housing: $2,239

Transportation: $3,076

Other necessities: $1,426 Kentucky Annual cost of a child: $18,588

Food: $1,704

Childcare: $7,715

Medical costs: $2,137

Additional housing: $2,468

Transportation: $3,138

Other necessities: $1,426 Alabama Annual cost of a child: $18,653

Food: $1,897

Childcare: $8,078

Medical costs: $1,889

Additional housing: $2,203

Transportation: $3,161

Other necessities: $1,426 South Dakota Annual cost of a child: $19,008

Food: $1,941

Childcare: $7,727

Medical costs: $1,795

Additional housing: $2,488

Transportation: $3,281

Other necessities: $1,777 Kansas Annual cost of a child: $19,494

Food: $1,900

Childcare: $8,706

Medical costs: $1,514

Additional housing: $2,463

Transportation: $3,134

Other necessities: $1,777 Tennessee Annual cost of a child: $19,525

Food: $1,920

Childcare: $8,547

Medical costs: $2,271

Additional housing: $2,249

Transportation: $3,110

Other necessities: $1,426 Oklahoma Annual cost of a child: $19,535

Food: $1,836

Childcare: $8,986

Medical costs: $1,558

Additional housing: $2,501

Transportation: $3,228

Other necessities: $1,426 West Virginia Annual cost of a child: $19,558

Food: $1,717

Childcare: $8,578

Medical costs: $2,583

Additional housing: $2,154

Transportation: $3,099

Other necessities: $1,426

Data and Methodology

SmartAsset used MIT Living Wage Calculator data to compare the living costs of a household with two working adults and one child to that of a childless household with two working adults. The data is as of February 2024. Costs include additions for food, housing, childcare, healthcare, transportation and other necessities.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.