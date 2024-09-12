

Commutes aren’t created equal: How to shape your commute for your mental health

Hate your commute? You’re not alone. According to a survey of 1,400 commuters that Lyft conducted this month, 21% of Americans slightly or strongly dislike their commutes.

Research shows that long commutes, particularly those conducted behind the wheel, can negatively impact physical and mental health. But it doesn’t have to be that way. In fact, a properly designed commute can even be good for you. Here’s what the research shows about what makes the perfect ride to work.

Good commutes enable transitions

Remote work may have its advantages, but one drawback is that it removes the barrier between your office and your home. Switching between them, known as “boundary work,” can cause distress, and, over time, lead to burnout.

But commuting between home and office creates a clear boundary. It also gives the mind time to adjust and transition between roles. “Commutes can give us a more refreshed mindset,” Dr. Clifton Berwise, a psychologist at Modern Health, told Lyft, “so that we can do a better job the next time. It’s like when you exercise, your muscles need time to recharge to refresh, so you can lift harder the next day.”

Berwise notes that it’s not just your workplace that will see the benefits, in terms of your productivity and energy, but also your home life. “If I just logged off, and I’m still in problem-solving mode with my partner, it shifts the relationship, especially if that becomes a pattern,” says Berwise. “The commute gives you the opportunity to better connect, to be fully in that moment.”

But not all commutes are created equal—their capacity to help people disconnect from work and recharge depends on the quality of the commute itself.

Good commutes are relaxing/passive

You may assume that the number one determinant of a good or bad commute is length, but, according to a 2022 study in Organizational Psychology Review, the most important characteristic is actually how relaxing the commute is. If workers could use their commuting time for “personally fulfilling uses … such as listening to music or podcasts, or calling a friend,” they reported being more able to create healthy, psychological boundaries between their work and home lives. However, if they spent their time being stressed, the benefits weren’t experienced.

Similarly, another 2023 study that surveyed 294 Spanish commuters found that those who drive—who have to actively pay attention to the road and navigate challenges like traffic—found that their commute made them feel more “under pressure, less happy, and their sleep quality [was] affected.” Researchers at the University of Sheffield found in 2011 that the negative psychological effects of driving particularly impact women commuters.

Dr. Berwise recommends that people who do not have to drive their own personal vehicle to work, who can take public transportation or rideshare, take the opportunity to practice mindfulness: “If you don’t have to worry about your physical safety, you can just be aware of what’s going on around you, you can take in the scenery, you could listen to guided meditations.”

For those who find disconnecting or relaxing particularly challenging, Dr. Berwise recommends using the time to make a to-do list or contemplate the day. The latter approach can be particularly helpful: A 2017 experiment at Microsoft found that workers who took surveys at the beginning of the day, to prepare them for work, and at the end of the day, to reflect and detach from work, resulted in “fewer after-hours emails,” helping them set boundaries between their work and personal lives.

Good commutes offer structure—and even create good habits

Another benefit of a commute is that it can create a ritual—a consistent, repeated activity that creates a sense of stability and certainty, mitigating anxiety. If you drive your own vehicle, try to leave around the same time every day, but also try to listen to a radio program or audiobook that you will look forward to.

Because it’s so structured, commuting can also provide an opportunity to create and maintain a healthy habit. Many of Dr. Berwise’s clients mention that they wish to improve their personal relationships but feel they don’t have time: “I’m like, ‘Well, on your commute, can you use the time to talk to someone?’ And that builds a pattern for them.” Others decide to even extend their commute by going for a walk or to the gym before entering the office or returning home—another tactic Berwise recommends because the physical movement facilitates the “reset” people need to transition into or out of work mode.

Five ways to optimize your commute

So how can you optimize your commute to maximize the benefits for your mental health?

Try to avoid commutes where you must be active/aware. Whenever possible, take public transportation or rideshare, so you can be passive and have more control over your commute experience. Use your commuting time to relax: Listen to an audiobook or guided meditation, call a friend, or just look out the window. If you’re anxious, use your commute to prepare for or reflect on your day and/or write a to-do list. Try out different tactics each week (relaxing, to-do lists, walking, talking, etc.) to see what makes you feel better/healthy—and turn that into your routine. Be intentional: Use your commute as a time/space to disconnect, recharge, and transition to/from “work mode” or “home mode.”

This research was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll from August 22 through August 26, 2024. A representative sample of 1,404 respondents aged 18+ completed the survey.

