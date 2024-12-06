

Infiniti

The best used luxury SUVs in 2025

Blue 2020 INFINITI QX60 driving on the road.

Where premium brand automakers’ opulent station wagons and sedans once reigned supreme, a substantial selection of compact and midsize SUVs have taken over. In fact, today’s new car market in general is dominated by SUVs—luxury or not—even if they aren’t the most value-minded approach to everyday transportation. Mix in some leather seating, LED lighting, and a BMW, Mercedes-Benz, or Cadillac badge, and even less so.

Finding a new luxury SUV that fits everyday consumers’ budgets can be challenging, as these brands often carry astronomical price tags. However, if you’re willing to pick something up second-hand with a few miles on the odometer, it could prove to be a massive deal. Let the first owner take the hit on depreciation.

Read over CarGurus’ list of the best used luxury SUVs before perusing your local dealership lots. We didn’t include high-end models from mainstream automakers like Toyota, Volkswagen, Buick, Honda, and Chevrolet, but rather selected premium-brand models that offer impressive quality, features, and safety. Some even possess respectable off-road prowess and good EPA-rated fuel economy. Here are the best cars with solid rankings to consider.



Acura

Acura MDX

Photo of dark grey Acura MDX on the road.

Best for: Buyers wanting a popular and sporty crossover

The latest Acura MDX is a terrific luxury midsize SUV. It’s stylish and more dynamic than before, thanks in part to a new platform and improved technology. But, after skipping the 2021 model year ahead of its 2022 redesign, there aren’t many current-generation Acura MDX models for sale on the used market. Luckily, the previous-generation MDX is nearly as outstanding of a choice in the luxury SUV segment. And, given that it’s the best-selling midsize SUV of all time, there should be plenty available to a wide range of budgets.

Older models use the same naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 engine as the current Acura MDX. Paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission and your choice of front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD), the MDX demonstrates great straight-line speed paired with surprisingly good corner agility. You’ll find 15.8 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, but in situations where you can have both the second and third row folded, that cargo figure leaps up to an incredibly impressive 90.9 cubic feet. Add in the AcuraWatch suite of safety features, and the MDX looks like a terrific choice for shoppers in the market for a lightly used luxury SUV.



Audi

Audi Q7

Blue Audi Q7 driving on the road.

Best for: Buyers who want German luxury with great technology

Find an Audi Q7 in your budget built for the 2013-or-later model year, and you’re in for an impressive treat of stylish design and advanced technology. The Q7 isn’t as bold or flashy as some large SUVs, but rather typical Audi in the way it understatedly exudes elegance. From the famous four rings on its grille to the oversized tailpipes seamlessly integrated into the rear fascia, the Audi Q7 has a commanding presence without looking over-the-top.

Inside, newer 2020 models benefit from a major tech overhaul, underlined by the Audi’s Multi-Media Interface touchscreens. These two center-mounted touchscreens look smart and control everything from navigation to radio and climate. Overall interior dimensions are excellent, especially for those in the front seats, making it an excellent rig for tall folks.

When optioned with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 mild-hybrid engine, the Q7 manages to provide a well-rounded offering in the luxury SUV marketplace. Then, if you’re looking for a thriftier experience at the pump that doesn’t sacrifice power output—and has great towing capacity to boot—the 2013-2015 3.0-liter turbodiesel-equipped Q7 TDI is a good option to consider.



BMW

BMW X5

Dark green BMW X5 parked in front of home.

Best for: Buyers who want real muscle with their luxury SUV

BMW’s first SUV is still one of its best, despite having been joined by several others in the automaker’s growing catalog. Recent model years have seen the big BMW updated with everything from the latest safety technologies to massively powerful engines and sporty powertrains, but at its heart the X5 remains a solid, comfortable, fun-to-drive SUV. If you’re willing to go several model years back in history, it’s possible to find well-maintained, high-mileage examples for pennies on the dollar, but it’s the 2018 model year that we’re here to talk about. Sporting an excellent array of advanced driver assistance tech, like blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning, it’s a tech-forward package that holds up in today’s market.

The 2018 BMW X5 came standard with an entertaining turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine and an eight-speed automatic transmission. That, combined with upscale entertainment tech, such as a 10.2-inch infotainment screen and nine-speaker sound system, make the X5 an excellent choice in the sub-$50,000 range. Higher trim levels can also be found, which include the red-hot X5 M. That model is powered by a 567-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 and rides on a sport-tuned suspension system. Any of the X5’s many configurations will prove to be a solid family companion that’s also good for a few thrills when the mood hits.



Infiniti

INFINITI QX60

Gray Infiniti QX60 driving on the road.

Best for: Shoppers who value reliability and cargo space

The Infiniti QX60 has been on sale for quite a few years now, before which it was sold as the JX for one year (2013). With more than a decade of models to choose from, there are plenty of these three-row luxury SUVs for sale on the used market. Stylishly designed and offering lots of cargo room and premium features, a used Infiniti QX60 is perfect for those who don’t wish to compromise between space and technology.

Although older Infiniti interiors don’t have the same “wow” factor as some of the brand’s competitors, they remain comfortable and intuitive, nonetheless. Additionally, even older QX60s can be found with nice features like a surround-view camera and easy-folding seats. From a performance and reliability standpoint, the QX60’s 3.5-liter V6 engine eschews turbochargers for good old fashioned natural aspiration, and it’s been in production long enough that its developed a solid reputation as a reliable workhorse.



Jaguar

Jaguar F-PACE

Red Jaguar F-Pace driving on the road.

Best for: Drivers wanting an engaging, sporty crossover

The F-Pace was Jaguar’s first crossover, and even in its early years was a fun-to-drive, sporty vehicle with plenty to like. The 2018 model year was its second on the market. That year, the F-Pace gained a new turbocharged four-cylinder engine to join the existing turbocharged diesel and supercharged V6. On top of that, the F-Pace sports sleek exterior styling and a gorgeous cabin.

The base four-cylinder engine produces 247 hp, the upgraded V6 makes 380 horsepower, and the diesel makes 180 hp. If you’re after something with immense muscle-car appeal, check out the supercharged V8-powered SVR, which packs 550 hp and a whopping 502 pound-feet. Any version will make an excellent daily-driving companion in the F-Pace, and the eight-speed automatic gearbox is smooth and precise. The F-Pace is short on cargo space when compared to some of its rivals, but its car-like driving experience and powerful optional engines put it in a league of its own.

Buyers could opt for the Portfolio trim 2018 model year, which pushed the F-Pace up the luxury ladder by leaps and bounds. Inside, there’s pleated Windsor leather upholstery and a head-up display. When new, the F-Pace Portfolio’s starting price landed well above $60,000, but depreciation and a few years on the market have made it more affordable than many people would think.



Land Rover

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Red Land Rover Range Rover Sport parked on a road.

Best for: Buyers wanting an upscale, exclusive vehicle

If you’ve ever wanted a vehicle that can tackle mud, rocks, and sand, while also looking at home on the red carpet, the Range Rover Sport is your choice. As with many premium European models, Range Rovers tend to depreciate quickly at first, which makes them an excellent choice a few years down the line. The 2018 Range Rover Sport picked up a new infotainment system and a few key updates that make it worth a look as a used vehicle today.

Though a bit smaller than the standard Range Rover, the Sport has enough space to keep a family of four happy for the long haul. Inside, the new infotainment system features a dual-screen setup that is as flashy as it is useful. Standard features such as leather, dual-zone climate controls, heated seats, Bluetooth, and more all give the Land Rover a sense of occasion and a special feeling that not many other vehicles can match.

In 2018, buyers could choose from one of four powertrains, any one of which will prove to be capable and fun today. The base engine is a supercharged 3.0-liter V6 that makes 340 hp and up to 380 ponies in the HSE Dynamic trim. A 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 is also available, which produces 254 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. The almost-range-topping powertrain is a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 that makes 518 hp and 461 lb-ft of torque. At the very top of the powertrain pile is an even stronger supercharged V8 that makes 575 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque. No matter the engine, the Range Rover Sport came with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.



Lexus

Lexus RX

Blue Lexus RX parked on dirt.

Best for: Buyers who value reliability and usability over all else

The Lexus RX is one of the luxury crossover SUV godfathers, in that it has been roaming the streets for two decades now. Even so, newer models have kept pace with the times, both in terms of style and performance. While Lexus has been slow to adopt the latest technologies, the features that it does choose for its vehicles work, and work well. The 2019 RX received a facelift, further sharpening its already piercing style, but the 2018 model is a sweet spot. The RX isn’t the quickest or most exciting model in the segment, but the Lexus has wonderful projected reliability ratings and is plentiful on the used market.

Two powertrains were available for the 2018 model year, including a strong V6 gas engine and a frugal hybrid option. The 3.5-liter V6 in the RX 350 makes 295 hp and 267 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The RX 450h uses the same V6, though tuned down a bit. In the RX hybrid, it’s paired with electric motors to produce 259 hp and 247 lb-ft of torque in total. Hybrid models get a continuously variable transmission. Gas models are front-wheel drive with the option to add all-wheel drive (AWD), while hybrid models are AWD by default.

The 2018 RX could be outfitted in an aggressive F Sport trim, which added an adaptive suspension, updated steering, and even more muscular styling, but the powertrain remained the same. Even so, the RX for 2018 was well equipped in almost all of its forms, sporting premium-feel synthetic leather, 18-inch wheels, and more in the most basic configuration. Today, the Lexus can be found in several great specifications on the used market, and all achieved “Top Safety Pick” status by the IIHS.



Lincoln

Lincoln Aviator

White Lincoln Aviator driving on road.

Best for: Drivers who want equal (and ample) parts comfort and performance

Lincoln reintroduced the Aviator nameplate for the 2020 model year, having previously discontinued it after the 2005 model year. The immediate successors–the Lincoln MKX and Lincoln MKT–were hardly good enough to electrify the sales charts (although the latter did find a bit of a cult following). The re-introduced 2020 Aviator, however, is a different story altogether. First, it’s a beautiful car, particularly on the inside. With incredibly comfortable seats and a good suite of tech features, the Aviator is easy to enjoy around town and on long road trips.

Under the hood, Lincoln fits the Aviator with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine, good for 400 hp and 415 lb-ft of torque. That’s quite a bit of power, and it makes merging and passing in the Aviator incredibly easy. For even more power, Grand Touring trims add an electric motor and battery pack, improving fuel economy (23 mpg combined), adding 21-miles of all-electric driving range, and boosting output to 494 hp and 630 lb-ft. Lincoln doesn’t enjoy quite the same brand cache as BMW or Mercedes, but with the reintroduction of the Aviator, the American brand has a two-row luxury crossover more than capable of competing with the Germans.



Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Blue Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 driving on the road.

Best for: Buyers wanting plenty of choice and top-tier luxury features

The used luxury-vehicle market is full of wonderful SUVs under $40,000, but one stands out as a great all-around performer. The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE left the factory packed with standard features, a top-notch interior, and strong powertrains. On top of that, it’s a handsome vehicle with restrained styling and a high-brow demeanor that lives up to its brand name. The 2018 GLE also scored well in safety testing, earning a “Top Safety Pick+” designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Depending on your wants and needs, the GLE can be had with up to 577 hp from a high-end, handcrafted AMG twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8. On the other end of the spectrum, the GLE 350 is powered by a 302-hp 3.5-liter V6 engine. Of course, AMG models are almost always more expensive than their tame counterparts, but for many people the extra performance will be worth the extra change. Even with their hard-edged performance chops, the AMG GLE models maintain a smooth ride, feature solid technology and infotainment systems, and offer generous safety features. The GLE was also offered as a “coupe,” which features sweeping lines and a smooth shape.



Volvo Car USA

Volvo XC60

Silver Volvo XC60 parked on concrete.

Best for: Buyers wanting a stylish, unique premium vehicle

The midsize Volvo XC60 might not be the most exciting used car on our list, but it’s got the right equipment to land a spot. Volvo’s middle-child SUV is capable, comfortable, and safe, offering an isolating refuge that not many can pull off. The automaker has always excelled at making sparse but welcoming interiors that show off Scandinavia’s idea of luxury and style, and the 2018 XC60 is a great example of that legacy. Inside, everything the XC60 offers is targeted at making the driving experience as safe and as effortless as possible. The large infotainment screen, digitally augmented gauge cluster, and sublimely comfortable seats are all targeted at putting the driver in control in a way that is intuitive and familiar.

Three powertrains were available for the XC60 SUV in 2018, which include a 250-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter, a supercharged and turbocharged four that makes 316 hp, and yet another powertrain that adds a plug-in hybrid system to the mix for a combined output of 400 hp. An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive (AWD) system are both standard. Like the Mercedes-Benz GLE, the XC60 earned a “Top Safety Pick+” award from the IIHS.

This story was produced by CarGurus and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.