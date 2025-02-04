Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

Gas prices increase up to 9.3%: U.S. states see wide range in price shifts in 2025

While the latest inflation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the annual price change nationwide on gas at +4.4%, some states have seen gas prices increase by more than double that, while prices have fallen significantly in others. Americans may be sensitive to such significant fluctuations in gas prices: The average commute to work in some states is over 30 minutes long, and on average over 40% of households in each state have two cars.

To examine the impact on American’s wallets, SmartAsset ranked U.S. states by the percent change in gas prices over one year, which ranges from -7.0% to +9.3%. Current gas prices are also compared, as well as average commute times and household car ownership rates.

Key Findings

Gas prices in Utah surged by 9.3%. A gallon of regular gas went from $2.78 in January 2024 to $3.03 in January 2025. Utah also has the highest rate of households with three or more cars at 47.6%, making this increase particularly burdensome. The average commute time to work in Utah is 22.6 minutes.

A gallon of regular gas went from $2.78 in January 2024 to $3.03 in January 2025. Utah also has the highest rate of households with three or more cars at 47.6%, making this increase particularly burdensome. The average commute time to work in Utah is 22.6 minutes. Gas is most expensive in Hawaii and California. Despite a 3.3% decline in gas prices year over year in Hawaii, and a 4.2% drop in California, prices here are still highest nationwide at $4.52 and $4.58 per gallon, respectively. More than one third of households in both states have two cars, while another roughly 40% in each have three or more cars.

Despite a 3.3% decline in gas prices year over year in Hawaii, and a 4.2% drop in California, prices here are still highest nationwide at $4.52 and $4.58 per gallon, respectively. More than one third of households in both states have two cars, while another roughly 40% in each have three or more cars. Gas prices declined by more than 5% in three states. Alaska had the highest dip in gas prices at -7%, going from $3.55 per gallon a year ago to $3.30 now. Oregon had the second largest drop at -5.6%, going from $3.67 to $3.46. Nevada saw prices drop from $3.83 to $3.63, making it the third largest drop at -5.2%.

Alaska had the highest dip in gas prices at -7%, going from $3.55 per gallon a year ago to $3.30 now. Oregon had the second largest drop at -5.6%, going from $3.67 to $3.46. Nevada saw prices drop from $3.83 to $3.63, making it the third largest drop at -5.2%. Regular gas costs only $2.58 per gallon in this state. Oklahoma has the lowest average gas prices nationwide at $2.58, after a -0.2% drop from $2.59 a year ago. With over 40% of households owning two cars, and over 36% with three or more cars, this helps save money on the average 22.6 minute commute to work.





SmartAsset

10 States Where Gas Prices Increased Most

Utah

Percent increase in gas price over one year: 9.3%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.03

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.78

Mean commute time in minutes: 22.6

Households with no vehicles available: 2%

Households with 1 car: 13.9%

Households with 2 cars: 36.6%

Households with 3 or more cars: 47.6%

Colorado

Percent increase in gas price over one year: 6%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.88

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.72

Mean commute time in minutes: 25.5

Households with no vehicles available: 2.9%

Households with 1 car: 20%

Households with 2 cars: 41.5%

Households with 3 or more cars: 35.6%

Wyoming

Percent increase in gas price over one year: 5.8%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.90

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.74

Mean commute time in minutes: 19.5

Households with no vehicles available: 2.3%

Households with 1 car: 16.7%

Households with 2 cars: 36.2%

Households with 3 or more cars: 44.7%

Iowa

Percent increase in gas price over one year: 5.3%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.88

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.73

Mean commute time in minutes: 20

Households with no vehicles available: 2.4%

Households with 1 car: 18.7%

Households with 2 cars: 39.6%

Households with 3 or more cars: 39.3%

Minnesota

Percent increase in gas price over one year: 5.2%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.94

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.80

Mean commute time in minutes: 22.7

Households with no vehicles available: 2.7%

Households with 1 car: 19.5%

Households with 2 cars: 43%

Households with 3 or more cars: 34.8%

Ohio

Percent increase in gas price over one year: 4.4%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.96

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.84

Mean commute time in minutes: 23.5

Households with no vehicles available: 3.4%

Households with 1 car: 21.1%

Households with 2 cars: 42.1%

Households with 3 or more cars: 33.3%

Missouri

Percent increase in gas price over one year: 4.1%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.73

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.62

Mean commute time in minutes: 23.5

Households with no vehicles available: 3%

Households with 1 car: 20.5%

Households with 2 cars: 41.4%

Households with 3 or more cars: 35.2%

Delaware

Percent increase in gas price over one year: 3.9%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.04

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.93

Mean commute time in minutes: 26.8

Households with no vehicles available: 3.3%

Households with 1 car: 19.1%

Households with 2 cars: 43%

Households with 3 or more cars: 34.6%

Illinois

Percent increase in gas price over one year: 3.7%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.24

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.12

Mean commute time in minutes: 28.1

Households with no vehicles available: 6.1%

Households with 1 car: 24.8%

Households with 2 cars: 39.3%

Households with 3 or more cars: 29.7%

West Virginia

Percent increase in gas price over one year: 3.4%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.98

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.88

Mean commute time in minutes: 27.7

Households with no vehicles available: 3.6%

Households with 1 car: 21%

Households with 2 cars: 41.8%

Households with 3 or more cars: 33.6%

10 States With the Most Expensive Gas

Hawaii

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $4.52

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $4.68

Percent change in gas price over one year: -3.3%

Mean commute time in minutes: 27

Households with no vehicles available: 4.3%

Households with 1 car: 20.5%

Households with 2 cars: 34.6%

Households with 3 or more cars: 40.7%

California

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $4.39

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $4.58

Percent change in gas price over one year: -4.2%

Mean commute time in minutes: 29.2

Households with no vehicles available: 3.8%

Households with 1 car: 19.4%

Households with 2 cars: 37.2%

Households with 3 or more cars: 39.6%

Washington

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.89

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $4.02

Percent change in gas price over one year: -3.2%

Mean commute time in minutes: 26.7

Households with no vehicles available: 4%

Households with 1 car: 20.9%

Households with 2 cars: 38.3%

Households with 3 or more cars: 36.8%

Nevada

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.63

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.83

Percent change in gas price over one year: -5.2%

Mean commute time in minutes: 25.5

Households with no vehicles available: 3.6%

Households with 1 car: 22.3%

Households with 2 cars: 39.1%

Households with 3 or more cars: 35.1%

Oregon

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.46

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.67

Percent change in gas price over one year: -5.6%

Mean commute time in minutes: 23.2

Households with no vehicles available: 3.5%

Households with 1 car: 21.6%

Households with 2 cars: 40.5%

Households with 3 or more cars: 34.3%

Alaska

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.30

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.55

Percent change in gas price over one year: -7%

Mean commute time in minutes: 19.8

Households with no vehicles available: 5.7%

Households with 1 car: 23.2%

Households with 2 cars: 37.4%

Households with 3 or more cars: 33.7%

Pennsylvania

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.26

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.33

Percent change in gas price over one year: -2.1%

Mean commute time in minutes: 26.5

Households with no vehicles available: 5.6%

Households with 1 car: 23.2%

Households with 2 cars: 40.2%

Households with 3 or more cars: 31.1%

Illinois

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.24

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.12

Percent change in gas price over one year: 3.7%

Mean commute time in minutes: 28.1

Households with no vehicles available: 6.1%

Households with 1 car: 24.8%

Households with 2 cars: 39.3%

Households with 3 or more cars: 29.7%

New York

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.14

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.29

Percent change in gas price over one year: -4.7%

Mean commute time in minutes: 32.8

Households with no vehicles available: 22.7%

Households with 1 car: 27.1%

Households with 2 cars: 29.8%

Households with 3 or more cars: 20.3%

Maryland

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.11

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.06

Percent change in gas price over one year: 1.6%

Mean commute time in minutes: 31.4

Households with no vehicles available: 4.5%

Households with 1 car: 22.4%

Households with 2 cars: 39%

Households with 3 or more cars: 34.1%

10 States Where Gas Prices Decreased Most

Alaska

Percent decrease in gas price over one year: -7%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.30

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.55

Mean commute time in minutes: 19.8

Households with no vehicles available: 5.7%

Households with 1 car: 23.2%

Households with 2 cars: 37.4%

Households with 3 or more cars: 33.7%

Oregon

Percent decrease in gas price over one year: -5.6%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.46

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.67

Mean commute time in minutes: 23.2

Households with no vehicles available: 3.5%

Households with 1 car: 21.6%

Households with 2 cars: 40.5%

Households with 3 or more cars: 34.3%

Nevada

Percent decrease in gas price over one year: -5.2%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.63

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.83

Mean commute time in minutes: 25.5

Households with no vehicles available: 3.6%

Households with 1 car: 22.3%

Households with 2 cars: 39.1%

Households with 3 or more cars: 35.1%

Maine

Percent decrease in gas price over one year: -4.7%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.03

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.18

Mean commute time in minutes: 24.3

Households with no vehicles available: 2.7%

Households with 1 car: 20.3%

Households with 2 cars: 44.9%

Households with 3 or more cars: 32.1%

New York

Percent decrease in gas price over one year: -4.7%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.14

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.29

Mean commute time in minutes: 32.8

Households with no vehicles available: 22.7%

Households with 1 car: 27.1%

Households with 2 cars: 29.8%

Households with 3 or more cars: 20.3%

Massachusetts

Percent decrease in gas price over one year: -4.5%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.01

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.15

Mean commute time in minutes: 29.9

Households with no vehicles available: 6.3%

Households with 1 car: 25.4%

Households with 2 cars: 40.9%

Households with 3 or more cars: 27.4%

New Hampshire

Percent decrease in gas price over one year: -4.4%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.93

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.06

Mean commute time in minutes: 27.1

Households with no vehicles available: 1.9%

Households with 1 car: 17.2%

Households with 2 cars: 42.1%

Households with 3 or more cars: 38.8%

California

Percent decrease in gas price over one year: -4.2%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $4.39

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $4.58

Mean commute time in minutes: 29.2

Households with no vehicles available: 3.8%

Households with 1 car: 19.4%

Households with 2 cars: 37.2%

Households with 3 or more cars: 39.6%

Arizona

Percent decrease in gas price over one year: -4.1%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.05

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.19

Mean commute time in minutes: 25.7

Households with no vehicles available: 3%

Households with 1 car: 20.3%

Households with 2 cars: 39.9%

Households with 3 or more cars: 36.9%

Vermont

Percent decrease in gas price over one year: -3.9%

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $3.11

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $3.23

Mean commute time in minutes: 24.2

Households with no vehicles available: 2.2%

Households with 1 car: 21%

Households with 2 cars: 48.7%

Households with 3 or more cars: 28.1%

10 States With the Cheapest Gas

Oklahoma

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.58

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.59

Percent change in gas price over one year: -0.2%

Mean commute time in minutes: 22.6

Households with no vehicles available: 2.8%

Households with 1 car: 20%

Households with 2 cars: 40.9%

Households with 3 or more cars: 36.3%

Mississippi

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.62

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.68

Percent change in gas price over one year: -2.3%

Mean commute time in minutes: 25.2

Households with no vehicles available: 2.3%

Households with 1 car: 19.4%

Households with 2 cars: 38.6%

Households with 3 or more cars: 39.7%

Kansas

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.68

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.66

Percent change in gas price over one year: 0.6%

Mean commute time in minutes: 20

Households with no vehicles available: 2.1%

Households with 1 car: 18.8%

Households with 2 cars: 39.8%

Households with 3 or more cars: 39.3%

Texas

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.69

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.67

Percent change in gas price over one year: 1%

Mean commute time in minutes: 27.2

Households with no vehicles available: 2.7%

Households with 1 car: 21.8%

Households with 2 cars: 41.3%

Households with 3 or more cars: 34.3%

Arkansas

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.69

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.62

Percent change in gas price over one year: 2.7%

Mean commute time in minutes: 22.7

Households with no vehicles available: 2.6%

Households with 1 car: 21.6%

Households with 2 cars: 40%

Households with 3 or more cars: 35.7%

Louisiana

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.72

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.77

Percent change in gas price over one year: -1.5%

Mean commute time in minutes: 25.7

Households with no vehicles available: 3.8%

Households with 1 car: 23.8%

Households with 2 cars: 42.6%

Households with 3 or more cars: 29.8%

Missouri

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.73

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.62

Percent change in gas price over one year: 4.1%

Mean commute time in minutes: 23.5

Households with no vehicles available: 3%

Households with 1 car: 20.5%

Households with 2 cars: 41.4%

Households with 3 or more cars: 35.2%

Tennessee

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.74

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.74

Percent change in gas price over one year: 0.0%

Mean commute time in minutes: 26.3

Households with no vehicles available: 2.1%

Households with 1 car: 19.4%

Households with 2 cars: 39.7%

Households with 3 or more cars: 38.8%

Kentucky

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.75

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.80

Percent change in gas price over one year: -2%

Mean commute time in minutes: 24.2

Households with no vehicles available: 2.7%

Households with 1 car: 20.2%

Households with 2 cars: 40.9%

Households with 3 or more cars: 36.2%

Alabama

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2025: $2.75

Price for a regular gallon of gas, January 2024: $2.82

Percent change in gas price over one year: -2.3%

Mean commute time in minutes: 25.5

Households with no vehicles available: 2.4%

Households with 1 car: 19.2%

Households with 2 cars: 39.2%

Households with 3 or more cars: 39.2%

Data and Methodology

Data for this SmartAsset study comes from AAA for January 13, 2025 and January 13, 2024. Prices reflect the average across each state for regular gasoline per gallon. States were ranked by the percent change in price over one year. Mean commute times and household vehicle data comes from the Census Bureau for 2023.

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.