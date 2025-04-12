Lyft

Anatomy of a generous rideshare tipper

When it comes to getting the best tips, drivers know what works: Keep the car clean, help with luggage, and recommend local spots to eat. But at the end of the day, economic research suggests that tipping behavior is not just about the ride experience—it’s also about the tippers themselves.

We all might consider ourselves generous tippers, but facts are facts: Some people just tip more than others. Lyft examined its proprietary data to determine the characteristics of riders who are most likely to tip generously so that we can all learn a thing or two from them.

It turns out that top tippers have places to go, and like to get there comfortably. They…

take 50% longer rides than typical riders.

take 31% more rideshares than typical riders.

prefer SUVs. The three top-tipped cars are Cadillac Escalades, Suburbans, and the Ford Expedition. (The most-tipped non-SUV? The Lexus ES sedan.)

are 69% more likely to compliment their drivers’ cleanliness.

are 10x more likely to book a luxury ride.

are 11% more likely to take a rideshare on Friday and Saturday evenings.

What’s in a name?

The top tippers are twice as likely to be named Meredith, Rob, Bill, and Todd.

So where are they heading? Top tippers are in search of leisure. They…

are 2.6x as likely to take a rideshare to the airport.

are 49% more likely to take a rideshare to a café.

are twice as likely to take a rideshare to the beach.

are two-thirds more likely to take a rideshare to the gym.

are twice as likely to go to a concert or performance.

Considering a relocation?

The top tippers tend to live in Bridgeport, Connecticut; Westchester County, New York; Seattle; Denver; and New York City.

Not surprisingly, they appreciate their drivers (and like talking to them). They…

give 61% more compliments to their drivers (13% of rides vs. the 8% average).

are 45% more likely to mention “conversation” in their driver feedback.

Top-tipping students?

Top tippers go to Tulane, Harvard, and Georgetown universities.

