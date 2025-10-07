How gas prices have changed in the US in the last week

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in U.S. in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices nationwide and in U.S. metro areas using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of September 22.

U.S. by the numbers

– Gas current price: $3.18

– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

– Year change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $5.02 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.69

– Week change: +$0.00 (+0.1%)

– Year change: +$0.10 (+2.8%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.82 (6/19/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Lawton, OK: $2.57

#2. Henderson, KY: $2.57

#3. Tulsa, OK: $2.61

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Seattle-Bellevue-Everett, WA

– Regular gas price: $4.79

#4. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.80

#3. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.81

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.93

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $4.98

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.