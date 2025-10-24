Bonus depreciation under the one big beautiful bill

photofriday // Shutterstock

Until recently, bonus depreciation was on track to phase out entirely by 2027, leaving business owners with shrinking tax deductions and added uncertainty around capital planning.

Then, on July 4, 2025, President Trump signed into law One Big Beautiful Bill Act, locking-in 100% bonus depreciation for qualifying property placed in service after January 19, 2025.

In this article, Comerica explains what changed, what it means for your business and the steps you can take now to make the most of this renewed tax advantage.

Key takeaways:

100% bonus depreciation is now in place for the foreseeable future for qualifying property placed in service after January 19, 2025, eliminating the previously scheduled phaseout.

The definition of qualified property remains unchanged, covering tangible business assets with a recovery period of 20 years or less.

Work with your tax and financial advisors to reassess capital plans and align investments with the updated tax landscape.

Bonus depreciation was in flux — until now

For years, bonus depreciation has been a powerful tax tool for businesses investing in equipment, vehicles and other qualified assets. Originally expanded to 100% under the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the legislation contained a phaseout under a clearly defined schedule with bonus depreciation set to disappear entirely by 2027.

Here’s how the phaseout was structured:

2023 : 80% deduction

: 80% deduction 2024 : 60% deduction

: 60% deduction 2025 : 40% deduction

: 40% deduction 2026 : 20% deduction

: 20% deduction 2027 and beyond: 0% deduction

Many business leaders questioned whether Congress would intervene before 2027. And if so, when and how? That ambiguity made some companies cautious about timing significant capital investments, unsure whether to accelerate purchases or wait for potential legislative changes.

The question is now settled. The One Big Beautiful Bill eliminates the phaseout schedule entirely and restores 100% bonus depreciation for qualifying property placed in service after January 19, 2025.

Let’s take a look at the details.

Businesses no longer have to work around a declining deduction schedule for bonus depreciation.

Bonus depreciation under the one big beautiful bill

The One Big Beautiful Bill marks the first time Congress has made 100% bonus depreciation continuously ongoing for qualified property.

Specifically, the terms of the legislation:

Eliminate the phaseout schedule . The declining percentages scheduled to reduce bonus depreciation through 2027 have been struck from the tax code.

. The declining percentages scheduled to reduce bonus depreciation through 2027 have been struck from the tax code. Maintain existing eligibility rules . The definition of qualified property, as outlined in IRC §168, remains the same: tangible, depreciable business assets with a recovery period of 20 years or less, including machinery, equipment, certain vehicles and improvements.

. The definition of qualified property, as outlined in IRC §168, remains the same: tangible, depreciable business assets with a recovery period of 20 years or less, including machinery, equipment, certain vehicles and improvements. Apply retroactively to January 19, 2025. Any qualifying property placed in service on or after this date is eligible for the full deduction under the new law.

By making 100% bonus depreciation stable, the law reduces the need to base investment decisions on expiring tax incentives and supports more predictable capital budgeting. Businesses can plan major investments with clearer visibility into tax implications, knowing the deduction will still be there.

By making bonus depreciation stable, the law supports more predictable capital budgeting.

How long-term bonus depreciation reshapes capital planning

The change to established and ongoing 100% bonus depreciation has the potential to reshape how and when businesses most effectively deploy capital.

Key implications include:

More flexibility in timing . Without a declining schedule to work around, capital purchases can be timed to align with operational and market conditions rather than expiring incentives.

. Without a declining schedule to work around, capital purchases can be timed to align with operational and market conditions rather than expiring incentives. Support for long-term investments . Projects that span multiple years — such as facility upgrades or fleet replacements — can still fully benefit from bonus depreciation even if placed in service well into the future.

. Projects that span multiple years — such as facility upgrades or fleet replacements — can still fully benefit from bonus depreciation even if placed in service well into the future. Industry impact. Sectors that rely heavily on capital assets, such as manufacturing, logistics, construction and transportation, stand to benefit most from the change.

Bonus depreciation is now a standard part of investment decisions.

Next steps for business leaders

The passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill is a significant change to the tax landscape and an opportunity to strengthen your capital strategy. With 100% bonus depreciation now enduring, business leaders may want to reassess investment priorities and ensure teams are aligned around the new rules.

Consider taking these steps:

Reevaluate your investment pipeline. Review planned and potential capital projects to identify where accelerated purchases or expansions could create greater tax efficiency.

Review planned and potential capital projects to identify where accelerated purchases or expansions could create greater tax efficiency. Refine financial projections. Incorporate permanent 100% expensing into cash flow models, ROI analyses and long-term budgets to better reflect true after-tax costs.

Incorporate permanent 100% expensing into cash flow models, ROI analyses and long-term budgets to better reflect true after-tax costs. Engage tax and financial advisors. Confirm how bonus depreciation interacts with other provisions, such as Section 179, and ensure qualifying property is properly documented and reported.

Confirm how bonus depreciation interacts with other provisions, such as Section 179, and ensure qualifying property is properly documented and reported. Align internal stakeholders. Ensure finance, operations and procurement teams are working from a shared set of updated assumptions when evaluating investment decisions.

Ensure finance, operations and procurement teams are working from a shared set of updated assumptions when evaluating investment decisions. Monitor market dynamics. In capital-intensive sectors, anticipate increased demand for equipment, vehicles and materials as businesses act on the new law.

By addressing these areas now, you can position your business to make more informed, timely and tax-efficient investment decisions in the years ahead.

This is an opportunity to strengthen your capital strategy and reassess investment priorities.

What assets qualify

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill, qualified property eligible for 100% bonus depreciation includes tangible, depreciable business assets with a recovery period of 20 years or less. This includes a wide range of capital investments such as:

Heavy machinery and equipment. From excavators and bulldozers to CNC machines and industrial compressors, these assets are essential for operations in construction, manufacturing, and agriculture.

From excavators and bulldozers to CNC machines and industrial compressors, these assets are essential for operations in construction, manufacturing, and agriculture. Commercial vehicles. These include delivery fleets, long-haul trucks, and specialized transport vehicles.

These include delivery fleets, long-haul trucks, and specialized transport vehicles. Facility improvements and infrastructure upgrades. Capital projects like warehouse expansions, loading dock installations, and energy-efficient retrofits also qualify under the updated depreciation rules.

