Micro-retirements are on the rise. Here's what HR leaders need to know

Why are some high-performing employees walking away from their jobs for weeks or even months at a time—voluntarily? The answer lies in the rise of “micro-retirements,” a career break trend especially popular among Gen Z and millennial workers. An estimated 10% of U.S. workers plan to take a micro-retirement this year, according to SideHustles.com.

Unlike traditional sabbaticals, which are often employer-sponsored, micro-retirements are self-directed breaks that employees take throughout their careers. They allow individuals to rest, travel, pursue personal growth, or simply take a breather from modern work stress.

While many headlines celebrate this as a savvy lifestyle choice—”retirement fun” while you’re still young and fit—there’s a deeper workplace truth at play. Micro-retirements are not one-off career experiments. They could be a signal of broken engagement models, outdated workplace expectations, and a mental health support gap too large to ignore, Spring Health reports.

What’s driving the micro-retirement movement?

For many young professionals, the idea of waiting until their 60s or 70s to take meaningful time off feels outdated. They expect to work longer than previous generations, and they want to enjoy life now while they can.

That said, burnout could be a major accelerant of this trend:

66% of employees report experiencing burnout today, according to Moodle.

More than half of employees believe their employers overestimate how mentally healthy their workplaces are, according to the American Psychological Association.

Combined with greater acceptance of career breaks and access to gig or freelance work during transitions, micro-retirements have become more culturally viable.

What do micro-retirements look like?

A micro-retirement can take on a number of different forms. A 2025 article by Fast Company outlined a few common ones:

Quitting a job, taking a break, and finding a new one.

Coordinating with your employer to take an unpaid break from work.

Taking a break from your business as the business owner.

What can micro-retirements reveal about your employee experience?

If employers notice more employees taking extended breaks or leaving entirely to “micro-retire,” it may signal deeper issues within your workplace—not just individual lifestyle choices. These voluntary career pauses often arise from unaddressed organizational gaps.

Some employees may be stepping away due to chronic burnout or insufficient access to mental health care. In these cases, the solution isn’t more time off—it’s faster, more personalized support systems that prevent burnout before it escalates.

Others may not return from their break because they don’t see a clear growth path within the organization. When internal mobility is unclear or career development feels stagnant, employees are more likely to disengage and seek meaning elsewhere.

Still others may distrust traditional PTO policies, fearing that taking time off could lead to retaliation or negative judgment. If taking a vacation is silently penalized—or if mental health care is stigmatized—workers are more likely to check out completely rather than recharge temporarily.

In many of these cases, employees aren’t leaving because they want to. They’re leaving because the systems in place don’t give them the recovery, recognition, or growth they need to stay.

Why engagement—not perks—is the real solution

Wellness weeks, recharge days, and other perks are helpful, but they don’t address systemic causes of employee burnout and disengagement.

Lasting engagement stems from:

A clear sense of purpose

Feeling valued and heard

Manager support

Psychological safety

Opportunities for growth

Employees with a strong sense of belonging are 2.5 times less likely to burn out, according to SHRM. While micro-retirements might not be something HR leaders can specifically address, there is an opportunity to address the reasons employees seek them out in the first place.

Five levers HR can use to turn burnout into engagement

To reverse the growing trend of burnout—and avoid the career detachment that often leads to micro-retirements—HR leaders must go beyond surface-level fixes. Here are five high-impact strategies that can reshape the employee experience and foster lasting engagement:

Expand access to precision mental health care. Timely, outcomes-based care is essential for addressing burnout before it escalates. Solutions that offer fast access, culturally aligned support, and personalized care plans lead to measurable improvements in employee well-being, reduced leaves of absence, and increased productivity.

Invest in manager upskilling. Managers are the frontline of the employee experience. When trained in emotional intelligence—not just performance management—they’re better equipped to spot early signs of burnout, foster psychological safety, and build trust within teams.

Align roles with purpose. Employees are more likely to stay engaged when they understand how their work connects to a larger mission. Regularly reinforcing this connection—through goal-setting, storytelling, and recognition—can increase discretionary effort and strengthen retention.

Build programs that foster belonging. Peer mentorship, employee resource groups, and inclusion initiatives play a critical role in making employees feel seen and supported. A sense of belonging is a powerful predictor of engagement and can significantly reduce turnover.

Create transparent growth paths. When employees can see a future for themselves at your organization, they’re more likely to stay and grow. Offering stretch roles, clear internal mobility paths, and accessible learning opportunities helps retain high-potential talent and reduces the desire to “step away” in search of something more meaningful.

From resignation to reconnection

Micro-retirements may offer valuable insight into what employees really need: more autonomy, more meaning, and more work-life balance.

HR leaders who see these breaks as a signal—not a threat—have an opportunity to transform disengagement into deeper connections that can improve the workplace in ways that go well beyond reducing the need for micro-retirements.

That starts with reimagining engagement from the ground up. By embedding mental wellness, trust, and purpose into the culture, organizations can make micro-retirements unnecessary.

This story was produced by Spring Health and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.