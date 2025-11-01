How state accessibility laws are redefining digital compliance for every business

Collagery // Shutterstock

Nearly 30% of Americans live with a disability, according to the CDC, yet accessibility often falls short across the web. The 2025 Digital Accessibility Index (DAI) from AudioEye found that the average webpage contains 297 accessibility issues, from missing alternative text and unclear navigation to color-contrast failures that make content unreadable. Additionally, WebAIM reports that nearly 97% of homepages still show at least one violation of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which serve as the technical standard most laws reference.

It’s a disconnect that leaves millions unable to access basic online services, prompting many states to take action. While the U.S. Department of Justice finalized new guidance under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regarding digital accessibility at a federal level, several states moved ahead with their own requirements, creating clearer accessibility standards and a more defined compliance landscape for businesses.

As accessibility laws expand, compliance is evolving into a core expectation for every digital organization.

What State Accessibility Laws Mean for Businesses

A recent analysis by AudioEye on state accessibility laws shows which states are leading and how those policies are reshaping business expectations nationwide. State governments may be driving digital accessibility reform, but the ripple effects extend far beyond the public sector. For businesses, these policies are shaping where and how compliance expectations show up next.

1. Accessibility is emerging as a key expectation in public-sector procurement and contracting decisions.

Many states, including California, Texas, and Maryland, have incorporated accessibility criteria into procurement and vendor agreements for digital products and services. In these jurisdictions, companies providing software, web platforms, or other electronic information resources to state or local governments are often expected to meet WCAG 2.1 AA or equivalent standards. Accessibility is becoming a competitive factor in the bidding process, influencing which vendors are selected and how technology is developed. If your business’s digital products are not accessible, you may never make it past the first round.

2. Digital accessibility lawsuits remain widespread and continue to grow.

Legal exposure tied to inaccessible websites and applications has expanded steadily over the past several years. Public court filings show thousands of accessibility-related lawsuits are filed each year in both federal and state courts, with California and New York consistently reporting the highest volumes under state civil rights and consumer protection laws. Most cases focus on recurring barriers such as missing alternative text, poor color contrast, or inaccessible checkout and form experiences. For many organizations, litigation risk has become one of the strongest enforcement mechanisms driving accessibility progress.

3. State-led policies are establishing frameworks that influence broader industries.

Even when specific mandates apply primarily to public agencies, these standards often extend beyond government. Accessibility expectations are shaping how organizations design digital experiences, manage compliance, and measure usability across their products and platforms. As more states modernize their digital systems, the principles embedded in those policies are creating a de facto baseline that many private-sector organizations are beginning to follow. Businesses that align early will be better prepared as accessibility becomes a defining feature of digital quality and customer trust.

Key Steps for Businesses to Meet Accessibility Standards

With accessibility now shaping everything from procurement to product design, the next challenge for businesses is implementation. Organizations that take proactive steps today will be better positioned to comply with evolving standards, avoid costly retrofits, and deliver better digital experiences for every customer. The steps below offer a starting point for building accessibility into everyday operations.

1. Address the most common accessibility issues.

Most accessibility barriers fall into a few categories. Add alternative text to images so screen readers can describe visual content. Ensure sites work with keyboard-only navigation for users who can’t use a mouse. Maintain sufficient color contrast for readability. Use clear form labels and error messages to guide users through forms. Add captions and transcripts to videos for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

2. Build accessibility into new projects from the start.

Creating accessible websites and applications from the beginning costs less than retrofitting existing systems. Incorporate accessibility considerations into development processes rather than treating it as an afterthought.

3. Understand vendor and partnership requirements.

Meeting accessibility standards is becoming an increasingly essential part of doing business for organizations or vendors that work with government agencies. Review contracts and partnerships to identify what accessibility obligations apply and how compliance is verified.

4. Monitor and maintain accessibility over time.

Accessibility isn’t a one-time fix. Sites and applications should be regularly audited as new content and features are added, with review processes in place to identify and resolve issues early. Partnering with comprehensive accessibility providers that combine automation with expert review can help maintain compliance as digital experiences evolve. Consider partnering with comprehensive accessibility providers that combine automated testing with expert reviews to maintain compliance as digital experiences evolve.

The Path Forward for Businesses

As more states establish digital accessibility frameworks, the trend is clear: Accessibility is shifting from optional to standard business practice. Understanding requirements, addressing common issues, and building accessibility into development processes helps businesses stay compliant while serving all users effectively.

State-driven accessibility requirements are setting the tone for the broader market. As compliance expectations rise, accessibility is becoming a key indicator of digital maturity. Businesses that integrate it now, alongside security, privacy, and performance, will be best positioned to lead in the next phase of online growth.

This story was produced by AudioEye and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.