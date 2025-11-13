Is your website ready for Black Friday? How accessibility gaps cost retailers holiday sales

Ibrahim Alkan // Shutterstock

Retailers have a narrow window to capture peak holiday demand and an even narrower margin for error. This year, that margin will be tested more than ever: Adobe expects U.S. consumers to spend $253.4 billion online between November 1 and December 31, with mobile driving the majority of visits and accounting for more than half of the spend. That surge creates opportunity — that is, if shoppers can actually complete a purchase.

Retailers obsess over traffic and promotional strategy, but holiday performance ultimately comes down to how many shoppers make it from product page to cart to confirmation. Baymard Institute reported that 70% of shopping carts are abandoned, representing billions in lost revenue each year. In normal weeks, that’s painful. During Cyber Week and the weekends that follow, it’s revenue walking out the virtual door. Accessibility issues, such as unreadable pricing, unlabeled actions, and checkout flows that stall on assistive technology, quietly inflate abandonment and depress conversion exactly when intent peaks.

AudioEye’s 2025 Digital Accessibility Index found retail sites have the highest number of accessibility barriers of any industry, averaging around 350 issues per page. Those errors appear in high-impact areas, such as product galleries, promotional banners, and checkout forms, and can cause a shopper to abandon their transaction mid-way. During the holidays, those small issues can add up to major revenue losses.

Friction turns into missed sales, fast

Holiday traffic is dense and decisive. The National Retail Federation estimates that the six- to eight-week holiday shopping season can account for nearly one-fifth of annual retail sales. In that context, even small moments of friction can add up: a banner that can’t be read on a phone, a promo that updates totals without telling the customer, a “Place order” button that doesn’t announce itself for screen readers.

Each moment may seem minor in isolation, but collectively, they determine whether a retailer meets its forecast or falls short. There’s also a perception cost that hits retention. AudioEye research shows that 54% of assistive-technology users say e-commerce brands don’t seem to care about earning their business. During a season when loyalty is fleeting, that sentiment often turns into a missed opportunity, both during the holidays and throughout the year ahead.

Accessibility as a conversion strategy

For years, accessibility has lived under the umbrella of risk and compliance. The retailers outperforming peers now treat it as a growth lever. Cleaner, clearer experiences lift conversion across the board, improve SEO and mobile engagement, and reduce support escalations — that matter most during peak traffic weeks.

And while accessibility is increasingly proving its value as a performance driver, the compliance stakes haven’t disappeared. Digital accessibility lawsuits are on the rise again in 2025, with e-commerce being a primary target, serving as a reminder that inaccessible experiences not only frustrate customers but also incur legal and reputational costs.

What retailers should do before the rush

Retailers don’t need a complete redesign to see results before the holidays, but they do need focus. The biggest gains come from removing the friction points that most directly impact conversion: product visibility, checkout clarity, and mobile performance.

According to AudioEye’s Retail Accessibility Guide, a handful of improvements can make an immediate difference:

1. Make product imagery speak for itself.

Add short, descriptive alt text for every product photo. Shoppers using screen readers should be able to understand what’s being sold just as clearly as those who can see it.

2. Simplify the path to purchase.

Ensure forms are clearly labeled, error messages are readable, and checkout can be completed without a mouse or touchscreen gestures.

3. Design promotions that everyone can read.

Test seasonal banners, pricing, and call-to-action buttons for proper color contrast, especially those in holiday reds and greens.

4. Prioritize mobile accessibility.

With mobile driving the majority of traffic, confirm that buttons are large enough to tap, text scales properly, and navigation is intuitive on small screens

5. Keep customer service reachable.

Ensure live chat and help links are compatible with assistive technology, allowing shoppers who encounter a problem to resolve it instead of abandoning their purchase.

Collectively, these seemingly cosmetic tweaks can lead to measurable conversion optimizations. Each change removes a potential exit point in the customer journey, ensuring that the effort spent bringing shoppers to your site actually translates into sales.

And if you’re ready to take accessibility further in a scalable, sustainable way, consider partnering with comprehensive accessibility experts who combine automation, expert reviews, and custom fixes. That kind of hybrid approach not only resolves issues faster but also keeps sites accessible and compliant long after the holiday rush has passed.

Why accessibility can’t wait

Black Friday and Cyber Monday aren’t just big sales events, they’re the ultimate test of your digital experience. With more than $253 billion in online spending expected and 70% of carts at risk of being abandoned, retailers can’t afford to overlook accessibility.

Fixing accessibility issues now means more completed purchases, fewer customer drop-offs, and stronger loyalty when it matters most.

Retailers that make accessibility a priority now will capture more sales this season and set the stage for a stronger, more accessible experience that keeps shoppers coming back year after year.

This story was produced by AudioEye and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.